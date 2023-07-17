18 Heart-Healthy, High-Protein Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
salmon power bowl
Photo: Crystal Hughes

Make these filling, heart-healthy dinner recipes in just 30 minutes or less. With low counts of saturated fat and no more than 600 mg of sodium per serving, these dishes are delicious ways to support your heart health that align with the American Heart Association's guidelines. Plus, each serving packs at least 15 grams of protein to help you feel full and satisfied as you close out your day. Try our Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes or Salmon Power Bowl for a flavorful and nutritious meal you can enjoy any night of the week.

01 of 18

Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

7012360.jpg

Use convenience ingredients, like cooked chicken (leftover or purchased) and store-bought curry sauce to whip up these easy loaded baked potatoes. We call for cauliflower in this recipe, but feel free to sub in whatever veggies you have on hand for a quick and easy dinner. You can also swap the sweet potatoes for russets.

02 of 18

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

7748790.jpg

Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!

03 of 18

Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale

Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale
Greg DuPree

Loading up your pasta with vegetables like the kale and mushrooms here is not only delicious, it also makes the meal more satisfying.

04 of 18

30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa

a recipe photo of the Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn Pepper Salsa
Sara Haas

A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

05 of 18

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

7669445.jpg

The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.

06 of 18

Salmon Power Bowl

salmon power bowl
Crystal Hughes

Crush your day with this salmon power bowl! Here, you'll get protein and a healthy dose of omega-3s from salmon, antioxidants from shredded cabbage, and plenty of fiber from farro. Cumin and coriander flavor the salmon, while a fresh herb dressing coats the veggies.

07 of 18

Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans

Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans
Jason Donnelly

For a steak that's deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there's one less pan to wash!

08 of 18

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

7124995.jpg

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.

09 of 18

Italian Penne with Tuna

Italian Penne with Tuna

Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!

10 of 18

Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach

Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach
Jacob Fox

Gochujang, a Korean red chile paste, and honey give this salmon a little bit of sweetness and a whole lot of spice.

11 of 18

Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon and Fennel

Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon, and Fennel

This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.

12 of 18

Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
Jacob Fox

This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.

13 of 18

Classic Niçoise Salad

8124245.jpg

This colorful platter salad with origins in the south of France makes a well-balanced and satisfying hot-weather meal. Coating the potatoes in dressing while they are still hot helps them absorb the flavors.

14 of 18

Balsamic-Glazed Salmon

Easy Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis

A quick and easy sweet-and-sour balsamic glaze spiked with maple syrup and Dijon brings these flaky salmon fillets to life. Parsley or cilantro provides a fresh contrast, rounding out this healthy, tangy dish.

15 of 18

3-Ingredient Farro Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken

3-Ingredient Mediterranean Farro Bowl
Carolyn Hodges

To make this hearty grain bowl, grab a salad kit from the grocery store. Then, top the kit with farro and chicken for a high-protein lunch or dinner that's ready in minutes.

16 of 18

Low-Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp

Low-Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp
Jacob Fox

This fried rice variation uses riced cauliflower instead of traditional rice to lower the calories and carbs. You can adjust the amount of chile-garlic sauce according to taste.

17 of 18

3-Ingredient Chicken Tabbouleh Bowls

3-ingredient chicken tabbouleh bowls
Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

This almost-instant grain bowl makes the most of the prepared-foods section at your grocery store. Toss together a ready-made salad with proteins for a healthy, quick dinner.

18 of 18

Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls

Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls
Jacob Fox

We like the chewy bite and large size of pearl couscous (sometimes labeled Israeli couscous) for the base of these bowls.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
22 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners for Summer
Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken
20 Easy & Savory Lemon Recipes for Dinner
Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
20 Salmon Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
Lemon-Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables
24 Low-Sodium Dinners to Support Heart Health
a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
25 25-Minute Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Grilled Sausage, Peppers & Onions with Herb Vinaigrette
30 Healthy Dinners to Make in June
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
38 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza
30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Dinners
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Farro Bowl
21 Healthy Dinners That Use Up Your Spring Produce
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce
31 Healthy Dinners to Make in March
Lemon-Garlic Dump Dinner with Chicken, Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts
18 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners That Support Gut Health
Jerk-Spiced Salmon & Quinoa Bowl with Mango Vinaigrette
26 Healthy Salmon Dinners to Enjoy During Lent
Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach
25 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners in 25 Minutes or Less
overhead shot of pasta with shrimp in a blue bowl
20 DASH Diet Dinners to Make This April
lemon sopressata chicken
25 High-Protein Dinners with 5 Ingredients or Less
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup
30-Day High-Fiber, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan