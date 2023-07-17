18 Heart-Healthy, High-Protein Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

Make these filling, heart-healthy dinner recipes in just 30 minutes or less. With low counts of saturated fat and no more than 600 mg of sodium per serving , these dishes are delicious ways to support your heart health that align with the American Heart Association's guidelines . Plus, each serving packs at least 15 grams of protein to help you feel full and satisfied as you close out your day. Try our Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes or Salmon Power Bowl for a flavorful and nutritious meal you can enjoy any night of the week.

01 of 18 Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Use convenience ingredients, like cooked chicken (leftover or purchased) and store-bought curry sauce to whip up these easy loaded baked potatoes. We call for cauliflower in this recipe, but feel free to sub in whatever veggies you have on hand for a quick and easy dinner. You can also swap the sweet potatoes for russets.

02 of 18 Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers View Recipe Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!

03 of 18 Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale View Recipe Greg DuPree Loading up your pasta with vegetables like the kale and mushrooms here is not only delicious, it also makes the meal more satisfying.

04 of 18 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

05 of 18 Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad View Recipe The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.

06 of 18 Salmon Power Bowl View Recipe Crystal Hughes Crush your day with this salmon power bowl! Here, you'll get protein and a healthy dose of omega-3s from salmon, antioxidants from shredded cabbage, and plenty of fiber from farro. Cumin and coriander flavor the salmon, while a fresh herb dressing coats the veggies.

07 of 18 Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans View Recipe Jason Donnelly For a steak that's deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there's one less pan to wash!

08 of 18 Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon View Recipe Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.

09 of 18 Italian Penne with Tuna View Recipe Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!

10 of 18 Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach View Recipe Jacob Fox Gochujang, a Korean red chile paste, and honey give this salmon a little bit of sweetness and a whole lot of spice.

11 of 18 Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon and Fennel View Recipe This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.

12 of 18 Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette View Recipe Jacob Fox This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.

13 of 18 Classic Niçoise Salad View Recipe This colorful platter salad with origins in the south of France makes a well-balanced and satisfying hot-weather meal. Coating the potatoes in dressing while they are still hot helps them absorb the flavors.

14 of 18 Balsamic-Glazed Salmon View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis A quick and easy sweet-and-sour balsamic glaze spiked with maple syrup and Dijon brings these flaky salmon fillets to life. Parsley or cilantro provides a fresh contrast, rounding out this healthy, tangy dish.

15 of 18 3-Ingredient Farro Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken View Recipe Carolyn Hodges To make this hearty grain bowl, grab a salad kit from the grocery store. Then, top the kit with farro and chicken for a high-protein lunch or dinner that's ready in minutes.

16 of 18 Low-Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp View Recipe Jacob Fox This fried rice variation uses riced cauliflower instead of traditional rice to lower the calories and carbs. You can adjust the amount of chile-garlic sauce according to taste.

17 of 18 3-Ingredient Chicken Tabbouleh Bowls View Recipe Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. This almost-instant grain bowl makes the most of the prepared-foods section at your grocery store. Toss together a ready-made salad with proteins for a healthy, quick dinner.