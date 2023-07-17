16 30-Minute Tomato Dinner Recipes

With so many varieties of tomato out there, it's no wonder that there are this many mouthwatering dinner recipes for you to enjoy. From the fresh flavors of cherry and heirloom tomatoes paired with lean proteins to the tangy taste of sun-dried tomato sauce over a hot skillet, these dinners embrace the deliciousness (and the health benefits ) of tomatoes in several ways. Recipes like our Grilled Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Caper Sauce and Shrimp with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce will be on the table in 30 minutes or less.

01 of 16 Grilled Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Caper Sauce View Recipe This healthy grilled chicken breast recipe--a twist on chicken piccata--features a creamy white-wine-and-caper pan sauce that gets a burst of summer flavor from fresh grape tomatoes and basil. Pounding the chicken prior to grilling ensures even cooking and makes this easy dinner even faster. The piccata sauce would also be great with shrimp, firm white fish or pork.

02 of 16 Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce View Recipe These pan-seared scallops come together in just 20 minutes for a delicious, easy dinner. You'll want some whole-wheat angel hair pasta or polenta to sop up all the rich, briny sauce.

03 of 16 Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce for Two View Recipe Brie Passano Sun-dried tomatoes are used twice in this healthy dinner recipe: the oil from the jar is used to cook the chicken while the tomatoes are added to the cream sauce for a rich, flavorful dish. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce to serve two instead of four.

04 of 16 Spaghetti & Chicken Meatballs with No-Cook Tomato Sauce View Recipe This crowd-pleasing and easy dinner recipe takes just 20 minutes to make, start to finish, so it's perfect for weeknights! When tomatoes are at their in-season best, just a quick chop and a few ingredients are all you need to make a spaghetti sauce in minutes. Store-bought chicken meatballs keep the low-effort theme going all the way to the table.

05 of 16 Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad View Recipe Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.

06 of 16 Butternut Squash, Tomato, Chard & Chickpea Soup View Recipe This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low—a combination that can aid in weight loss over time and potentially help you lose belly fat. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!

07 of 16 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce View Recipe Jason Donnelly This quick-cooking, high-protein chicken dish is perfect for any weeknight. Here, we cook down cherry tomatoes with a little wine until they burst and become jammy—making a luscious sauce to pair with chicken. A pinch of sugar at the end balances the sauce's acidity.

08 of 16 Seared Scallops with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis With one skillet, 20 minutes and the eight ingredients below, you'll be in creamy sun-dried tomato heaven. Quick-cooking scallops and an easy pan sauce are the keys to this healthy, satisfying recipe. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat orzo and a big salad.

09 of 16 Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce View Recipe Total happiness in a bowl: pasta, sausage, tomatoes and herbs. The tomatoes get sweet and tender and turn into sauce with the stock and the pasta. Without ever adding any butter, the spaghetti sauce is rich and silky. Adding the herbs at the end gives the dish a fresh pop of color and flavor. This is one healthy pasta recipe we can definitely get behind!

10 of 16 Shrimp with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Jamie Vespa A simple jar of sun-dried tomatoes is used in two delicious ways for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the shrimp, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce. This recipe is a variation on our popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce recipe by Carolyn Malcoun.

11 of 16 Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup View Recipe Leslie Grow | Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, upgrades this popular budget-friendly combo. "Adding veggies to a classic sandwich—in this case, broccoli, zucchini and red bell pepper—boosts the nutrient-density of the meal," she says. This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food."

12 of 16 Spaghetti & Spaghetti Squash with Sautéed Cherry Tomato Sauce View Recipe Rachel Marek Got leftover spaghetti squash? Use it in this quick pasta dinner which combines cooked spaghetti squash with whole-wheat pasta and a fresh cherry tomato sauce. This recipe also works well with frozen, thawed spaghetti squash.

13 of 16 Mahi-Mahi with Spicy Tomato-Fennel Sauce View Recipe Jason Donnelly Check for sustainable mahi-mahi options at SeafoodWatch.org. And don't chuck the greens that grace a fennel bulb! Those fronds brighten and carry the flavors of this ultra-quick dinner. If your bulb doesn't have fronds, sub fresh dill in their place.

14 of 16 20-Minute Creamy Skillet Chicken with Corn, Tomato & Basil View Recipe Jacob Fox This saucy 20-minute chicken recipe features fresh summer corn, tomatoes and basil. Serve this light and tangy quick dinner over pasta or brown rice.

15 of 16 Chicken Tomato Tortilla Soup View Recipe Johnny Autry Transform canned tomato soup by adding chicken, black beans and corn for a filling and quick lunch or dinner. Garnish with your favorite toppings, such as sour cream, avocado and tortilla chips.