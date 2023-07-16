I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory No-Cook Breakfast Recipes

Summer is in full swing, which can mean hot days full of sunshine. While this weather is great for activities like going for a swim or tending to a garden, it might not be so great for turning on your oven or stove. Luckily, you don't need to use any heat to make a delicious and nutritious meal.

Especially in the morning, I want a meal that will wake me up and help me feel refreshed, which is where these no-cook recipes come in. Plus, each dish is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients like berries, leafy greens, nuts and whole grains to help relieve symptoms of chronic inflammation like joint pain, digestive discomfort and elevated cholesterol levels. Smoothies like our Mango & Kale Smoothie and our Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie are great ways to add in fruits and vegetables to start the day. And avocado toast is a staple for me all year round, especially when it's too hot to cook. Overnight oats and yogurt parfaits are other terrific options to feel fueled for the day ahead, and our Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats is so easy and flavorful that I make it at least twice a week. Whatever the summer weather brings, know you can have a healthy breakfast in minutes without turning on the heat. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes, check out Thrifty.