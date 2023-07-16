Healthy Eating 101 Budget Cooking Guide Thrifty I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory No-Cook Breakfast Recipes By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 16, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Trending Videos Photo: Ali Redmond Summer is in full swing, which can mean hot days full of sunshine. While this weather is great for activities like going for a swim or tending to a garden, it might not be so great for turning on your oven or stove. Luckily, you don't need to use any heat to make a delicious and nutritious meal. Especially in the morning, I want a meal that will wake me up and help me feel refreshed, which is where these no-cook recipes come in. Plus, each dish is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients like berries, leafy greens, nuts and whole grains to help relieve symptoms of chronic inflammation like joint pain, digestive discomfort and elevated cholesterol levels. Smoothies like our Mango & Kale Smoothie and our Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie are great ways to add in fruits and vegetables to start the day. And avocado toast is a staple for me all year round, especially when it's too hot to cook. Overnight oats and yogurt parfaits are other terrific options to feel fueled for the day ahead, and our Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats is so easy and flavorful that I make it at least twice a week. Whatever the summer weather brings, know you can have a healthy breakfast in minutes without turning on the heat. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes, check out Thrifty. 01 of 15 Mango & Kale Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile. 02 of 15 Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. 03 of 15 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in. 04 of 15 The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning. 05 of 15 Really Green Smoothie View Recipe The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. 06 of 15 Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week. 07 of 15 Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work. 08 of 15 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter. 09 of 15 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli View Recipe Carolyn Hodges Using prepared muesli is an easy way to add different grains, nuts and dried fruit to your overnight oats, without needing to buy them separately. Opt for frozen mixed berries instead of fresh as frozen berries will release juices as they thaw in the fridge. 10 of 15 Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts View Recipe They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer. 11 of 15 Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie View Recipe Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront. 12 of 15 Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats View Recipe Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family. 13 of 15 Everything Bagel Avocado Toast View Recipe Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg. 14 of 15 Nut & Berry Parfait View Recipe In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey. 15 of 15 Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.