17 Zucchini Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever

These zucchini casseroles are irresistibly good. From zucchini summer casseroles mixed with other fresh seasonal produce to a cheesy zucchini dinner you can eat any day of the year, these recipes highlight the summer veggie for its delicious taste and many nutritional benefits . Plus, EatingWell readers have vouched for each of these dishes with four- and five-star ratings, so you're sure to like them, too. Recipes like our fan-favorite Chicken & Zucchini Casserole and our cheesy Zucchini & Squash Casserole are so tasty, you'll want to make them again and again.

01 of 17 Chicken & Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies.

02 of 17 Zucchini & Squash Casserole View Recipe Antonis Achilleos Pesto adds fresh herbal flavor to this zucchini and squash casserole. This easy summer casserole is perfect for when you have a bounty of fresh garden zucchini and summer squash.

03 of 17 Zucchini Noodle Pie View Recipe This vegetable-packed riff on Italian spaghetti pie swaps the traditional spaghetti with zucchini noodles for a classic, cheesy comforting casserole.

04 of 17 Classic Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Jennifer Causey This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.

05 of 17 Zucchini Rice Casserole View Recipe We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving.

06 of 17 Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini View Recipe Jason Donnelly Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.

07 of 17 Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole View Recipe This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

08 of 17 Zucchini Parmesan Casserole View Recipe Brie Passano This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.

09 of 17 Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole View Recipe If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.

10 of 17 Zucchini & Tomato Casserole View Recipe Antonis Achilleos The combination of sweet tomatoes and zucchini with melted cheese in this zucchini-tomato casserole tastes like a summer-fresh pizza. It's the perfect easy side dish for any summer meal.

11 of 17 Zucchini Gratin View Recipe This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking.

12 of 17 Caprese Zucchini Casserole View Recipe A summertime favorite—zucchini casserole—gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.

13 of 17 Zucchini Pizza Casserole View Recipe Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.

14 of 17 Summer Vegetable Tian View Recipe This pretty vegan layered casserole is so simple to make. Its only seasonings are salt and garlic-infused olive oil, which you make by sizzling a clove of garlic in olive oil for about a minute. This dish is lovely warm or room temperature. Serve with crusty bread as a vegetarian entree or alongside roasted meats as a side dish—don't forget a glass of chilled rosé.

15 of 17 Zucchini Lasagna Rolls View Recipe Give lasagna rolls a healthy low-carb makeover with this easy recipe that subs in thinly sliced zucchini for lasagna noodles. Finish off this cheesy vegetarian casserole with a crispy breadcrumb topping made from almonds to keep it gluten-free.

16 of 17 Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata View Recipe This frittata is made with cheddar cheese and zucchini and is quick and easy to prepare. With just 115 calories per serving, this is a guilt free meal.