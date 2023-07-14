26 Frozen Drinks to Cool You Down This Weekend

Published on July 14, 2023
two glasses of whipped frozen lemonade
Cool down this weekend with one of these tasty frozen drink recipes. In this record-breaking summer heat, who wouldn't enjoy an icy mocktail, cocktail or fruit slushy? Try our Whipped Frozen Lemonade and Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas for a light and refreshing beverage anyone can sip in the shade.

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!

Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas

Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.

Whipped Frozen Limeade

Whipped Frozen Limeade

This whipped frozen limeade is a blast from the past--but much better for you! It's got the nostalgic taste of a lemon-lime slushie, and this time it's made with real lime juice and fresh, homemade syrup. Just a splash of dairy is enough to evoke the creaminess of vanilla soft serve mixed with the cool and tangy iced slush. Or use coconut milk creamer for a tropical twist.

Blueberry Lemonade Slushies

This super-refreshing fruit slushie is so easy to make and uses just three ingredients. Try it with strawberries and raspberries, too--these are great for a kids' party, but the adults will love them just as much (especially spiked with a little vodka or gin).

Whipped Frozen Lemonade

Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy.

No-Sugar-Added Frozen Strawberry Piña Coladas

This frozen strawberry piña colada is super fresh and fruity with just the right amount of sweetness for a cocktail. Use a pineapple-flavored rum that uses 100% juice to avoid excess added sugars like we do here. You can use store-bought frozen pineapple, or if you have a perfectly ripe fresh pineapple on your hands, you can cut and freeze it instead (reserve a few fresh spears for garnish). To freeze pineapple, peel off the skin with a sharp knife and slice the fruit into 1-inch chunks. Freeze in a single layer on a small baking sheet or large plate to prevent the pieces from sticking together.

Frozen Lemon-Ginger-Turmeric Shots

When hot water is poured over these frozen lemon-ginger-turmeric ice cubes, they melt to create a soothing hot beverage that's perfect for cold and flu season. Both ginger and turmeric are packed with anti-inflammatory compounds, which have been shown to support immunity. Bright, strong and punchy, you'll want to sip on this beverage all day long.

Whipped Blueberry Lemonade

This whipped blueberry lemonade whirls coconut milk, lemon-infused simple syrup and fresh blueberries together into one thirst-quenching beverage perfect for a hot summer day. Keep the extra simple syrup on hand to whip up another batch of lemonade, or combine it with lemon-flavored seltzer and a splash of vodka for a light cocktail. To keep this drink extra cool, serve it over ice cubes.

Frozen Mocha

Freezing the soymilk into cubes helps chill the beverage without diluting its flavor. Maple syrup and vanilla extract provide sweetness to balance the bitterness of the coffee in this refreshing drink.

Frozen Peach Margaritas

Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.

Whipped Frozen Creamsicle

For those of you who always loved to run to the curb to buy a little bit of summer on a stick, this drink is right up your alley. The secret to the straight-from-the-ice-cream truck taste of this creamy frozen treat? Double the fruit! A little bit of frozen mango helps thicken the drink naturally in the blender while boosting the juicy flavor of fresh orange juice. Unsweetened vanilla coconut milk brings just a hint of sweetness while keeping this added-sugar-free and vegan. You could also use a sweetened coconut milk if you prefer a little more sweetness. Enjoy this refreshing and nostalgic drink on its own, or add a splash of your favorite vodka or rum for a summer happy hour indulgence. P.S.: Unlike the ice cream version, this one travels well in an insulated cup if you want to take it poolside!

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

This frozen watermelon margarita is refreshingly balanced with sweet watermelon and tart lime juice. Seasoning around the rim offers a little heat. Feel free to swap out the watermelon for cantaloupe or honeydew for a different take.

Frozen Pineapple Margaritas

These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.

Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies

Kids and adults alike will be wowed watching this delicious slush turn from blue to pink and purple in an instant. The magical concoction is made with natural blue tea and refreshing lemonade for a fun science experiment that's tasty too. Perfect for your child's birthday party! (Adults may enjoy spiking their drink with a little vodka or gin.)

Frozen Mojito

This frozen blender cocktail pays homage to the classic Cuban mojito cocktail, a refreshing blend of mint, limes, sugar and rum. This easy-breezy sipper is easy to make for 2 people in minutes.

Frozen Orange Margaritas

This refreshing frozen orange margarita is bursting with orange flavor and easy to make. If you prefer a more alcohol-forward drink, you can cut down the amounts of ice and orange juice to 2 cups and 1/2 cup, respectively.

Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade

Feeling in the pink? It's berry easy to bring a blush to your cheeks when you whip up this creamy frozen pink lemonade made with frozen strawberries. It's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet--a better-for-you indulgence that you can whip up quickly with homemade lemon simple syrup. Use your favorite neutral-flavored nondairy milk in this vegan treat, though almond milk and other nut milks will add a stronger nutty flavor than coconut milk or oat milk.

Frozen Rainbow Margaritas

Celebrate Pride Month--or any other occasion that calls for rainbows--with these vibrant, tropical-flavored frozen margaritas! This four-layer fruity cocktail uses only natural ingredients and colors, including a quick infusion made with dried butterfly pea flowers that makes for a dramatic pop of blue. This rainbow margarita is bright and citrusy, with dominant flavors of strawberry and pineapple. Feel free to use fresh or frozen fruit in these pretty margs.

Whipped Frozen Cantaloupe Creamsicle

Got a lot of leftover cantaloupe? Don't worry about wasting it--just throw it in the freezer and you'll be ready for cool cantaloupe creamsicles whenever you get the craving. Frozen cantaloupe cubes make this blended treat refreshingly juicy, and when blended with milk or a nondairy alternative, you get a summery treat that's just sweet enough.

Frozen Key Lime Pie Margaritas

This frozen margarita was inspired by the flavors of a cool and creamy Key lime pie. Whip up a batch of these easy frozen margaritas for Cinco de Mayo or anytime you want a sweet and refreshingly tart treat! Use Key limes--which have a wonderful floral aroma and flavor--if you can find them, but common limes work as well. Freshly squeezed juice will have the best flavor, but you can also find bottled Key lime juice--just be sure to buy unsweetened juice if you go for packaged juice. If you prefer a mocktail, simply replace the tequila with water.

Frozen Margarita Mocktail

This frosty margarita mocktail is a refreshing nonalcoholic copycat version of the restaurant favorite. All you need is a blender and a few ingredients to blend up this refreshing treat. Grapefruit juice, while not a traditional margarita ingredient, adds a punch of flavor in place of tequila.

Dole Whip-Inspired Frozen Pineapple Margarita

This margarita whips up frozen pineapple with sorbet to achieve a creamy texture reminiscent of Dole Whip—a creamy soft-serve pineapple dessert.

Frozen Horchata

A summery take on a popular Spanish and Mexican rice-based drink.

Frozen Peach Bee's Knees Cocktail

The Bee's Knees is a popular classic cocktail made with a blend of gin, lemon and honey. This fruity frozen version is blended with frozen peaches and plenty of ice for a crisp and refreshingly light summer cocktail.

Frozen Watermelon Cocktail

Watermelon is the dominant flavor in this frozen rum and watermelon cocktail, with a subtle hint of mint shining through. Making simple syrup is easy, plus, having leftover mint syrup on hand is nice for whipping up extra cocktails.

Whipped Frozen Cherry Limeade

How can you possibly make whipped frozen limeade even more refreshing? Add tart cherry juice to the mix! This homemade slushie tastes like summer in a glass. Add a splash of half-and-half or your favorite nondairy creamer to give it a soft serve-style spin, or leave it plain to evoke an old-time cherry-lime rickey. And while bottled tart cherry juice is perfect for this drink, if you have fresh cherry juice from picking your own fruit, feel free to use it here! Either way, this homemade refresher will make your summer even sunnier.

