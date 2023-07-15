15 Gut-Healthy, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Published on July 15, 2023
a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
Photo: Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Start the day with a focus on your gut health by trying these breakfast recipes. With fiber-rich, prebiotic-packed ingredients like raspberries, bananas and pears, these dishes can help improve digestion and support healthy immunity. Plus, complex carbs like yogurt and oats paired with sodium-conscious ingredients and low amounts of saturated fats make these meals well-suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats and Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl are delicious, gut-conscious ways to kick off the day.

01 of 15

Chai Chia Pudding

4526750.jpg

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.

02 of 15

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.

03 of 15

Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats

a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

04 of 15

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

5891454.jpg

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

05 of 15

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Clara Gonzalez

Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

06 of 15

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

07 of 15

Really Green Smoothie

really green smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

08 of 15

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

5969607.jpg

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

09 of 15

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

5492260.jpg

Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

10 of 15

Banana-Mango Smoothie

Banana-Mango Smoothie
William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey

Start your day with a flavorful fruit smoothie. This smoothie is as delicious as breakfast, but also serves well as an afternoon snack or even a frosty dessert.

11 of 15

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

12 of 15

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

7881879.jpg

For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

13 of 15

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

3759445.jpg

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.

14 of 15

The Only Basic Overnight Oats Recipe You'll Ever Need

Overnight Oats recipe in a bowl on a table
Jennifer Causey

A simple base for an easy breakfast, this recipe requires nothing more than stirring and sitting. Jazz them up with your favorite toppings, whether savory or sweet, to make a breakfast worth waking up for.

15 of 15

Air-Fryer Honey Granola with Banana Chips & Cherries

a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Honey Granola with Banana Chips & Cherries
Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Kelsey Moylan

Make a batch of this easy homemade granola to keep on hand. Dried cherries add tartness, while honey imparts a touch of sweetness. Sprinkle on top of yogurt for an easy breakfast or snack.

