16 High-Fiber Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation

caramel delight energy balls

Chronic inflammation can lead to some pesky symptoms like digestion issues and discomfort, mental fog and high blood pressure. Luckily, eating an anti-inflammatory diet filled with nutrient-dense, high-fiber ingredients can help alleviate them and can lead to several other health benefits. That's why we created these delicious snacks that are packed with foods like chickpeas, nuts and berries and provide at least 3 grams of fiber per serving to help you feel refreshed and satiated. Recipes like our Avocado Hummus and Caramel Delight Energy Balls are nutritious and flavorful treats that will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas

4589992.jpg

Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.

Avocado Hummus

4326229.jpg

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

Caramel Delight Energy Balls

7688973.jpg

Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothie

pink smoothie made with mint and kefir in glass on black background

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

Easy Black Bean Dip

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan

Spiced Yogurt Tomato & Naan
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.

Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.

Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

6318287.jpg

Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

Toasted Paprika Chickpeas

Toasted Paprika Chickpeas.jpg

Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.

Jonathan Perno's Spiced Candied Pecans

Jonathan Perno's Spiced Candied Pecans

At home or at Campo, the restaurant he oversees at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Albuquerque, chef Jonathan Perno likes to welcome guests with spiced New Mexican pecans. You won't see this in most spiced-nut recipes, but Perno blanches them to reduce some of the bitter tannins in the skin that can sometimes overwhelm the pecans' delicate flavor.

Rice Cake Snackwich

Rice Cake Snackwich
Ted Cavanaugh

Upgrade your rice cake snack with a schmear of almond butter and some sliced apple. This quick sandwich boasts 5 grams each of fiber and protein to help keep you satisfied.

Chickpea Snack Salad

Chickpea Snack Salad
Ted Cavanaugh

Take 5 minutes to toss together a fiber-rich chickpea and tomato salad for a satisfying snack.

Vegan Pumpkin Muffins with Chocolate Chips

Vegan Pumpkin Muffins with Chocolate Chips
Jason Donnelly

These vegan pumpkin muffins are studded with chocolate chips and can be enjoyed for breakfast, dessert or snack time. Be sure to buy unseasoned pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling, to make these vegan muffins.

Spice-Roasted Chickpeas

a recipe photo of the Spice Roasted Chickpeas
Salima Benkhalti

Learn how to roast chickpeas with this easy recipe. The paprika- and cumin-coated chickpeas get crispy on the outside with a creamy inside. Enjoy these chickpeas as a snack or add them to a salad for some plant-based protein.

Almond Butter & Roasted Grape Toast

Almond Butter & Roasted Grape Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

A slice of almond butter toast gets topped with roasted grapes for a sweet, nutty bite. This three-ingredient twist on a classic PB & J makes for a quick and tasty breakfast or snack.

