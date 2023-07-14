15 Low-Calorie Snacks That Are High in Protein

Satisfy midday hunger with these delicious, high-protein recipes. These snacks have at least 7 grams of protein from foods like eggs, dairy, nuts and legumes that help you feel fueled between meals. Plus, each serving is no more than 225 calories , so you'll have a light but energizing bite to help you stay on track with your nutrition goals. Satiating dishes like our Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad and Soy Sauce Eggs will become your go-to snack recipes.

01 of 15 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

02 of 15 Parmesan Spinach Cakes View Recipe If you like spinach-cheese pie, try these simple but elegant-looking little spinach cakes.

03 of 15 Soy Sauce Eggs View Recipe Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.

04 of 15 Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

05 of 15 Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

06 of 15 Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.

07 of 15 Edamame with Aleppo Pepper View Recipe With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.

08 of 15 English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This pizza-inspired English muffin topped with tomato, cheese, olives and oregano does triple duty—it's great as a snack or as part of a delicious breakfast or lunch.

09 of 15 Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread View Recipe Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.

10 of 15 Pizza Pistachios View Recipe Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

11 of 15 Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits View Recipe This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.

12 of 15 Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey View Recipe Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

13 of 15 Ricotta Cheese Toast View Recipe This Rictta Cheese Toast uses whole grain toast crackers and reduced fat cheese for a lighter snack option.

14 of 15 Strawberries and Cottage Cheese View Recipe This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.