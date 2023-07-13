17 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Lunches for the Mediterranean Diet

Feel nourished and refreshed with these flavorful lunch recipes. Because each serving is under 575 calories with at least 15 grams of protein , these dishes will leave you feeling satisfied and help you achieve your nutrition goals. Plus, if you're looking to reap the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet , these meals are perfect for you. They're packed with nutrient-dense ingredients that are embraced in the Mediterranean diet such as fish, vegetables, whole grains and dairy . Recipes like our Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs and Caprese Sandwich are delicious, energizing and filling ways to fuel your body for the whole afternoon.

01 of 17 Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes View Recipe Antonis Achilleos Sweet red grapes and crunchy celery make this chicken salad sing, and also balance out the slight tang from the yogurt and lemon. But go ahead and customize the mix-ins with whatever you desire (perhaps some chopped nuts or dried fruit) because this chicken salad recipe is easily adaptable. We use rotisserie chicken (look for unseasoned to keep sodium in check!) to simplify things, but any leftover cooked chicken will work.

02 of 17 The Best Tuna Salad Recipe for Sandwiches View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle The tuna salad in this easy recipe has crunch from the celery and apple, which also delivers a hint of sweetness. We use Greek-style yogurt in place of mayonnaise to bind everything together and to add a tangy, creamy finish. You could take this up a notch and make it a "Waldorf tuna salad" by adding 2 tablespoons toasted chopped walnuts, 3 tablespoons quartered small grapes and 1 tablespoon additional Greek yogurt. Serve over a bed of greens or between two slices of whole-grain bread.

03 of 17 Caprese Sandwich View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

04 of 17 Salmon Rice Bowl View Recipe Ali Redmond Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes.

05 of 17 Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls View Recipe This pesto chicken quinoa bowl is packed with herbs from the basil pesto and the Italian spice mix and gets a slight kick of heat from the red pepper. If you enjoy the flavor profile, this dish can also be made with orzo in place of quinoa.

06 of 17 Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw View Recipe Ellen Silverman This dish gets its name from the Mexican cowboys (charros) who cooked these soupy beans over campfires as they traveled the open range. The kale slaw is a bright foil for this earthy dish. Enjoy a bowl as is or scoop it up with warm tortillas. Look for Mexican-style chorizo near other sausage in well-stocked supermarkets or Latin American markets.

07 of 17 Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad View Recipe Greg DuPree Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

08 of 17 Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs View Recipe Leigh Beisch Gnarly and knotty, celeriac (aka celery root) is a staple on many French bistro menus, often shredded and tossed with rémoulade sauce. Here, it's diced and combined with lentils and plenty of other veggies, along with a poached egg on top, for a salad packed with staying power.

09 of 17 Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios View Recipe Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

10 of 17 Caprese Pasta Salad View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

11 of 17 Buffalo Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly We took all the flavors you know and love from Buffalo wings and used them in this plant-based chickpea salad. Celery adds a satisfying crunch, while blue cheese provides a cooling element to balance the spicy sauce. Serve on top of leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

12 of 17 Open-Face Cauliflower-Cheddar Melts View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis Melty Cheddar cheese is the perfect complement to cauliflower in this satisfying open-face sandwich built on whole-grain country bread. Serve it with a spinach salad for a great autumn lunch.

13 of 17 Get Your Greens Wrap View Recipe Sara Haas This healthy, quick wrap is packed with plenty of green vegetables—cucumber, sprouts and lettuce add crunch, avocado lends creaminess and edamame provides some plant-based protein.

14 of 17 Spicy Tuna Salad English Muffin Sandwich View Recipe Sara Haas This quick lunch idea has a delicious balance of flavors. A slightly spicy Sriracha-mayonnaise mixture adds heat to the tuna salad, while the quick-pickled cucumbers provide brightness. Be sure to toast the English muffin so the sandwich doesn't get soggy.

15 of 17 Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives View Recipe Jennifer Causey This Mediterranean lentil salad, with chopped veggies, feta cheese and a light dressing, is perfect to have on hand for a quick lunch.

16 of 17 Piled-High Vegetable Pitas View Recipe Fresh, bright flavors come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe—or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.