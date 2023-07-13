13 Avocado Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Whether you want a creamy dip for your chips and crackers, a filling base to a well-rounded meal or a velvety sauce for pasta, avocados do it all . With four- and five-star ratings, these recipes are certifiably some of our best avocado breakfasts, lunches, sides and appetizers. Recipes like our Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich and Salmon-Stuffed Avocados are delicious and satisfying.

01 of 13 The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

02 of 13 Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich View Recipe Jacob Fox This loaded cucumber-and-avocado sandwich is filled with creamy avocado and crispy cucumbers. Ricotta cheese mixed with extra-sharp Cheddar adds flavor while sliced red peppers offer a splash of color.

03 of 13 Avocado Caprese Salad View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.

04 of 13 Avocado Chicken Salad View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This avocado chicken salad is herbaceous, bright and creamy. The blend of cilantro, dill and chives pairs nicely with fresh avocado. Enjoy this easy chicken salad over lettuce, on crackers or in a wrap.

05 of 13 Salmon-Stuffed Avocados View Recipe Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

06 of 13 Mango & Avocado Salad View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall In this mango-avocado salad, the sweet, bright mango works beautifully with the creamy, rich avocado. There is just a touch of heat from the chile-lime seasoning; if you want to kick it up a notch, add a thinly sliced habanero to the mix.

07 of 13 Avocado Tuna Salad View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless Jazz up a can of tuna with this easy avocado tuna salad recipe. Silky avocado adds creaminess that's cut with a hit of acidity from lemon and a briny punch from feta cheese. Romaine hearts and cucumber offer refreshing crunch.

08 of 13 Shrimp & Avocado Salad View Recipe Jennifer Causey Peppery fresh radishes complement sweet shrimp and creamy avocado in this quick salad. Enjoy this healthy salad as a quick light dinner or for lunch.

09 of 13 Avocado Fries with Sriracha Aioli View Recipe Creamy avocados are a delicious foil to crunchy breading in this healthy oven-fried avocado fries recipe. Dip into spicy Sriracha dipping sauce for a flavor explosion. Save your ripe avocados for guacamole or toast—only firm ones will do when making these fries.

10 of 13 Really Green Smoothie View Recipe The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

11 of 13 Avocado Pesto View Recipe Avocados add a silky consistency and cheese-like richness to this dairy-free pesto recipe.

12 of 13 Loaded Baked Avocados View Recipe Avocado stands in for potato in this low-carb version of a baked potato! Sour cream, Cheddar cheese and bacon, combined with fresh chives and a sprinkle of pepper, make this a comforting treat.