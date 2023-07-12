13 Cheesy Dinner Casseroles You Can Make in 45 Minutes

Looking for a healthy meal packed with cheese that you can make tonight? From crusts made of tangy, sharp Cheddar to fillings made with light and airy ricotta, these flavorful dinner recipes embrace everything cheese has to offer , all while featuring tasty ingredients like tuna, beans and whole grains. Recipes like our Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini and Quick Shrimp Enchilada Bake make simple, nutritious dinners you'll enjoy over and over again.

01 of 13 Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole View Recipe Rachel Marek This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

02 of 13 Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini View Recipe Jason Donnelly Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.

03 of 13 Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe Christine Ma This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.

04 of 13 Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole View Recipe Jacob Fox This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

05 of 13 Quick Shrimp Enchilada Bake View Recipe Shrimp enchiladas offer a taste of coastal Mexican cuisine but some versions contain so much cheese, butter and sour cream that they can pack a whopping 50 grams of fat per serving. Our version has vibrant flavor and only half the calories and 6 grams of fat per serving, plus we use precooked peeled shrimp so you can get the dish on your table fast enough for a weeknight supper. The addition of refried beans helps makes these enchiladas an excellent source of fiber as well.

06 of 13 Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole View Recipe Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis Known as Tuna-Pea Wiggle to some, this family-friendly tuna noodle casserole tends to be made with canned soup and whole milk, which means high fat and sodium. We remedy this by making our own creamy mushroom sauce with nonfat milk thickened with a bit of flour. Look for whole-wheat egg noodles--they have more fiber than regular egg noodles (but this dish will work well and taste great with either).

07 of 13 Chicken Fajita Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This chicken fajita casserole combines classic fajita veggies and chicken thighs with corn tortillas and spices in one skillet for an easy dinner. Chicken thighs are tender and flavorful, but chicken breast or leftover chicken will work well too. Serve this easy casserole topped with your favorite fixings, like sour cream, avocado, salsa and/or chopped tomato.

08 of 13 One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing.

09 of 13 Creamy Lemon-Parmesan Chicken Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This creamy chicken casserole recipe pops with lemon and savory Parmesan cheese. It's also loaded with vitamin C-packed broccoli. Using whole-wheat orzo ups the fiber content in this healthful and comforting dinner.

10 of 13 Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole View Recipe Zesty sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and rye bread add Reuben-esque flavor to this surprisingly addictive spaghetti squash skillet recipe. If you can't find seeded rye bread, add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon caraway seeds to the mixture in Step 2. Serve with a green salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.

11 of 13 Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake View Recipe This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

12 of 13 Baked Ziti & Summer Veggies View Recipe John Autry and Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr Add pops of color to this 40-minute baked ziti with summer veggies like squash, zucchini, and tomato.