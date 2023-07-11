13 Quick & Easy 5-Ingredient Zucchini Side Dish Recipes

Make sure you're stocked up on zucchini because these 5-ingredient side dishes are too delicious to ignore. We took this nutritious summer veggie and mashed, roasted and baked it into these flavorful side dish recipes that take no more than 25 minutes to make. Try our Sautéed Zucchini & Onions with Chive Butter and Roasted Baby Zucchini with Lemon Labneh for zucchini sides that pair well with any main course.

01 of 13 Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tender zucchini rounds get topped with creamy burrata and tangy, bright pesto for an easy side dish that's sure to impress. Crushed red pepper adds a light kick of spice to round out the flavors.

02 of 13 Sautéed Zucchini & Onions with Chive Butter View Recipe Switch up the chives for whatever's growing in your garden--basil or dill would also be delicious in the compound butter that tops this simple sautéed zucchini recipe.

03 of 13 Parmesan-&-Herb-Crusted Zucchini View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This Parmesan-and-herb-crusted zucchini features a crispy crust of golden-brown baked cheese in every bite. This easy side dish is perfect paired with chicken, burgers or steak. To make it a stand-alone appetizer, using a toothpick, skewer each slice with a bocconcini (small mozzarella ball) and serve with marinara for dipping.

04 of 13 Roasted Baby Zucchini with Lemon Labneh View Recipe This easy vegetable side dish shines alongside roasted or seared steak, chicken, shrimp or firm fish, such as cod or salmon. Sumac lends punchy, fruity, sour-lemon notes to this fast and simple recipe. Find ground sumac spice online, in specialty markets and in well-stocked grocery stores.

05 of 13 Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté View Recipe Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

06 of 13 Zucchini Chile-Cheddar Mash View Recipe This recipe for mashed zucchini with chiles and Cheddar embraces zucchini's tendency to become very soft when cooked.

07 of 13 Calabacitas View Recipe Enjoy this traditional Southwestern dish of sautéed summer squash, onions and peppers as a side or as a vegetarian filling for tacos.

08 of 13 Easy Roasted Zucchini View Recipe A quick roast in the oven brings out the zucchini's delicate, earthy flavor, plus it's an easy hands-off way to cook zucchini for a fast vegetable side.

09 of 13 Roasted Summer Squash View Recipe Choosing quick-roasting vegetables like zucchini and summer squash is obvious when you need a fast side dish for dinner. Olive oil, salt, and pepper are the only seasonings you'll need and this recipe will be on the table in just 20 minutes.

10 of 13 Smashed Lemon-Garlic Zucchini with Parmesan View Recipe Brie Passano Zucchini rounds are flattened, then coated with Parmesan cheese, lemon zest, garlic and basil for a savory summer side. The cheese browns nicely, giving them an almost-crispy topping.

11 of 13 Grilled Zucchini & Squash View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely Grilled zucchini and yellow squash are tender off the grill with a hint of char, spicy garlic and a bit of zing from fresh lemon juice.

12 of 13 Smashed Zucchini with Lime, Cotija & Cilantro View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This smashed zucchini recipe is a great way to use up a bumper crop of fresh summer zucchini. Smashing the zucchini increases the surface area that absorbs the flavors of cilantro, cotija cheese and lime beautifully. If you can't find cotija cheese, feta cheese is a good substitute.