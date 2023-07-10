24 Spinach Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Spinach is a flavorful and versatile dark leafy green that gets special attention on EatingWell . It's no wonder why you'll find spinach boiled, sautéed, steamed or stuffed in many of our recipes. Whether it's fresh spinach baked into a savory breakfast quiche or frozen spinach stirred into a delicious skillet dinner, these recipes are tasty ways of utilizing this nutritious vegetable . Try our Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust Recipe and Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach for a meal you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 24 Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.

02 of 24 Crustless Spinach & Asparagus Quiche with Gruyère This light but filling crustless spinach-and-asparagus quiche features plenty of spring vegetables baked with richly flavored Gruyère cheese. Enjoy a slice for dinner with a salad on the side or as part of a simple spring brunch.

03 of 24 Creamy Spinach Orzo This creamy spinach orzo pasta dish is light, quick and easy. The fresh basil truly shines through and complements the spinach in this vegetarian pasta dinner.

04 of 24 Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are coated in a garlic cream sauce, while spinach adds a boost of color and nutrition in this easy, one-skillet recipe.

05 of 24 Spinach & Feta Frittata Think you don't have time for a healthy breakfast? Think again. This simple spinach-and-feta frittata is easy to pull together, needing only 3 minutes on the stovetop before finishing in the oven. It's easy to modify by adding your favorite veggies to the mix before you pop it in the oven. Try adding chopped tomato, or swapping the wilted spinach for arugula or kale. Frittatas reheat beautifully. If you have leftovers, reheat them for 30 seconds in the microwave or until warm.

06 of 24 Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette, Red Onion & Avocado Jessica B. Harris loves green salads, especially those that she can throw together quickly from whatever she has on hand in her fridge. After crisping bacon, she uses the fat in the pan to make a flavorful hot vinaigrette that she pours over the greens, onion and creamy avocado. The result is a beautiful, semi-wilted, warm spinach salad. Read more about why Harris craves this salad and how she stocks her fridge here.

07 of 24 Catalan Spinach Sauté In this quick and easy sautéed spinach recipe, a handful of standard pantry items transform frozen spinach into a satisfying side dish or omelet filling.

08 of 24 Spinach & Artichoke Dip A go-to appetizer for parties, this spinach and artichoke dip has all the creamy-inside, brown-and-crispy-on-top texture and cheesy taste that makes dips like this appealing, but with less calories and fat.

09 of 24 Spinach & Feta Stuffed Chicken Breasts We combine feta, a salty, tangy cheese, with baby spinach for a bonus serving of greens built into a stuffed chicken breast. Try using mozzarella or provolone cheese for a more mild, kid-friendly dish. If you have leftover spinach, use it for a simple side salad. If you don't want to bother stuffing the chicken cutlets, turn these ingredients into a simple salad with a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

10 of 24 Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.

11 of 24 Spinach Puffs These bite-sized spinach puffs are reminiscent of artichoke dip, with a slight hint of spice from ground pepper and za'atar seasoning. Puff pastry surrounds the savory filling, adding a crispy golden crust on the outside.

12 of 24 Spinach Soup with Rosemary & Garlic Rosemary has a strong flavor, but offers only a subtle hint in this healthy spinach soup recipe. If you like, substitute any seasonal greens you have on hand for the spinach.

13 of 24 Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole Both homey and healthful, this cheesy dream of a casserole is loaded with nutrients from spinach, and super savory and lip-smack-y from all the sautéed mushrooms. Any 'shroom will do, so pick your fave.

14 of 24 Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite.

15 of 24 Creamed Spinach This creamed spinach recipe is loaded with greens and bound together with just enough creamy goodness to make it luscious but not heavy. Serve it alongside just about anything—from holiday roasts and ham to grilled steak or tofu, you really can't go wrong!

16 of 24 Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole Inspired by the flavors of spanakopita, here we put a spin on spinach pie and turn it into a casserole. Adding chicken provides protein, while plenty of garlic and onions add flavor. This recipe calls for 8 sheets of phyllo dough, so there's no need to cover them to keep them moist when assembling. If your sheets are larger than your dish, cut them or fold them in half so they fit.

17 of 24 Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram.

18 of 24 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

19 of 24 Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.

20 of 24 Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach Make these easy sheet-pan eggs the next time you're serving a crowd for breakfast or brunch. Mushrooms add texture and flavor, while spinach adds a pop of color. You can also make these eggs for a meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

21 of 24 Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole This one-pan recipe is the casserole version of spanakopita! It's hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian lunch or dinner, yet versatile enough to serve alongside just about any protein. To make it extra creamy, top each serving with a dollop of sour cream.

22 of 24 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

23 of 24 Easy Creamed Spinach This creamed spinach with cream cheese and Parmesan is reminiscent of the crowd-pleaser you'd get at an old-school steakhouse but saves you about 70 calories, 8 grams of saturated fat and up to 1,000 milligrams sodium over restaurant versions.