15 Anti-Inflammatory Lunch Recipes for Better Gut Health

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Reubens with Russian Dressing
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Your body will be thanking you, once you start making these fresh and flavorful lunches. Highlighting anti-inflammatory and gut-healthy ingredients like onions, yogurt, asparagus and legumes, these recipes can help relieve inflammation's pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, mental fog and moodiness while supporting healthy digestion. Recipes like our Vegetarian Reubens with Russian Dressing and Gochujang-Glazed Tempeh & Brown Rice Bowls are nutritious and delicious lunch options you'll be wanting to make again and again.

01 of 15

Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad

7104344.jpg

This pear and gorgonzola salad celebrates fall with its beautiful colors. The light and refreshing vinaigrette offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and the sweetness from the raisins and pears.

02 of 15

Vegetarian Reubens with Russian Dressing

a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Reubens with Russian Dressing
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

The spinach, mushroom and onion filling is so satisfying, you won't even miss the corned beef in this vegetarian take on a Reuben sandwich. This exceptional sandwich was inspired by a dish at the now-closed Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington, Vermont.

03 of 15

Gochujang-Glazed Tempeh & Brown Rice Bowls

Korean BBQ Tempeh Grain Bowl

If you're a tempeh skeptic, you've probably never had the firm soy-based slabs slathered with a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce. We give this easy BBQ tempeh combo a punch of umami with tamari and add a little heat courtesy of gochujang. It's easy to put your own spin on this recipe; see Variations (below) for some riffs.

04 of 15

White Bean & Veggie Salad

White Bean & Veggie Salad

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

05 of 15

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

06 of 15

Cucumber, Tomato & Arugula Salad with Hummus

4526600.jpg

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek-inspired salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.

07 of 15

Peach, Raspberry & Watercress Salad with Five-Spice Bacon

4526624.jpg

Sweet peaches and raspberries stud the peppery watercress to make this savory fruit salad recipe gorgeous. But what makes it so delicious is the crisp bacon coated in the delightfully sticky-sweet maple-port wine glaze.

08 of 15

Sesame-Honey Tempeh & Quinoa Bowl

3924481.jpg

Here we toss tempeh with a honey-sesame sauce and serve it over quinoa and shredded carrots for a satisfying vegetarian meal. Serve with sesame breadsticks.

09 of 15

Black Bean Wraps with Greens & Cilantro Vinaigrette

Black Bean Wraps with Greens & Cilantro Vinaigrette
Jason Donnelly

A simple salad tossed with a tangy vinaigrette packs these no-cook wraps with tons of bright cilantro flavor. The mix pairs well with mashed beans and avocado, which hold everything together.

10 of 15

White Bean & Avocado Sandwich

6726461.jpg

White beans mash seamlessly into a creamy protein-packed spread for a satisfying healthy sandwich that makes for an easy lunch or dinner. Mix it up by trying it with canned chickpeas or black beans. This vegetarian sandwich recipe is also a fiber superstar: avocado, beans, greens and whole-wheat bread team up to give it 15 grams of fiber, more than half of what most women should aim for in a day.

11 of 15

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

12 of 15

Feta, Kale & Pear Salad

7499745.jpg

The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair.

13 of 15

Watermelon, Orange & Cucumber Salad with Castelvetrano Olive Vinaigrette

7051261.jpg

This easy and superfast salad is incredibly refreshing, thanks to juicy watermelon and oranges! The Castelvetrano olives lend a briny hit, while the herbs add lots of delicious depth to the salad. Pair this colorful salad with grilled shrimp or chicken.

14 of 15

Roasted Veggie & Tofu Brown Rice Bowl

4703579.jpg

A healthy and satisfying vegan lunch for one, featuring roasted butternut squash, broccoli, peppers and onions with simple brown rice, lime-marinated tofu and creamy cashew tahini sauce.

15 of 15

Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup

Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup
Charlotte & Johnny Autry

Rather than tossing your potato peels, asparagus stalks and leek tops, cook them down into this soup instead. Once tender, they'll blend right in. Plus, they contain prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bugs in your gut. We reserve the asparagus tips to pan-fry with peas for a bright green garnish.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chicken, Avocado & Quinoa Bowls with Herb Dressing
34 Anti-Inflammatory Lunch Recipes That Are High in Fiber
green goddess sandwich
20 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Lunches to Make This Summer
feta kale pear salad
15 Healthy Lunch Recipes For When You Need an Energy Boost
vegetarian protein bowl
16 Vegan Grain Bowl Recipes
tandoori spiced grilled chicken thighs
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory, Gut-Healthy Dinner Plan
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
5544330.jpg
30 Day High-Protein Dinner Plan for Weight Loss
White Bean & Avocado Sandwich
19 Anti-Inflammatory Lunches You'll Want to Make Forever
Watermelon, Orange & Cucumber Salad with Castelvetrano Olive Vinaigrette
15 No-Cook Dinners to Help You Stay Hydrated on Hot Days
green goddess wrap
25 Anti-Inflammatory Lunches for Summer
One-Pot Arroz con Pollo
21 Comforting Dinners for the Mediterranean Diet
watermelon n lime
18 Gut-Healthy Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation
Egg Salad and Watercress Tea Sandwiches
25 Vegetarian Lunch Ideas That Can Help Reduce Inflammation
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
17 Mediterranean Diet Lunches with No Added Sugar
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
38 Quick & Healthy Vegan Lunch Ideas for Work
Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes
Our 30 Best Mediterranean Diet Recipes