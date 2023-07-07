11 Chia Seed Recipes That Aren't Pudding

Chia seeds pack a healthy punch , so why limit them to pudding? These recipes highlight chia seeds in snack bars, smoothies, energy balls and more to take full advantage of its nutritious qualities. Recipes like our Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread and Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl will leave you feeling refreshed and satisfied.

01 of 11 Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread View Recipe This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.

02 of 11 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

03 of 11 Bircher Muesli View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

04 of 11 Super-Seed Snack Bars View Recipe Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.

05 of 11 Vegan Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

06 of 11 Strawberries and Cream Pancakes View Recipe These strawberry pancakes are a healthy alternative to traditional breakfast pancakes. With ingredients like chia seeds, oat flour and fresh strawberries, they offer nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.

07 of 11 Really Green Smoothie View Recipe The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

08 of 11 Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis When you're feeling backed-up, this high-fiber chia concoction can help make your bathroom routine smoother. The chia seeds form a gel-like consistency to help move digestion along easily, and the kick of cayenne pepper acts as an intestinal stimulant.

09 of 11 Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls View Recipe Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.

10 of 11 Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie View Recipe Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.