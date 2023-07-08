14 Low-Calorie, High Blood Pressure Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes

These healthy, flavorful dinners are a great choice for any night. With no more than 575 calories per serving , these dinners are satisfying while also helping you meet your weight loss goals. Plus, these meals are suitable for a high-blood-pressure-friendly diet , so they're lower in sodium and packed with potassium-rich foods like salmon, avocado and dark leafy greens. Recipes like our Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa and One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach will help you get a tasty and nutritious meal on the table in less than 30 minutes.

01 of 14 Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole View Recipe This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.

02 of 14 One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach View Recipe Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.

03 of 14 Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing View Recipe Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

04 of 14 Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa View Recipe Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.

05 of 14 No-Cook Black Bean Salad View Recipe The dressing for this vegan black bean salad gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.

06 of 14 Spicy Orange Beef & Broccoli Stir-Fry View Recipe With fresh broccoli, ginger, red bell peppers and plenty of fresh citrus, this healthy beef stir-fry is sure to become a favorite. And it's ready in 30 minutes, making it the perfect healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice.

07 of 14 Rainbow Grain Bowl with Cashew Sauce View Recipe This vibrant bowl is packed with nutrients to keep you full for hours. Look for precooked lentils in the refrigerated section of the produce department.

08 of 14 Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice" View Recipe Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.

09 of 14 BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli View Recipe Use leftover cooked pork to whip together these easy BBQ pork baked potatoes. Add steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese to round out this easy healthy dinner.

10 of 14 Salmon Couscous Salad View Recipe This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

11 of 14 Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl View Recipe This flavorful burrito bowl features grilled chicken coated in a spicy chipotle glaze. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.

12 of 14 Southwestern Salad with Black Beans View Recipe Here we top salad greens with black beans, sweet corn and grape tomatoes and bring it all together with a tangy avocado-lime dressing for a Mexican-inspired salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.

13 of 14 Smoked Salmon Stuffed Baked Potatoes View Recipe Step aside, bacon--these loaded baked potatoes are stuffed with smoked salmon, sour cream and chives for a fresh take on this comfort-food staple, and an easy healthy dinner.