22 Zucchini Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

At EatingWell , we are huge fans of zucchini and its health benefits . We've compiled some of our favorite four- and five-star rated zucchini recipes that we know you'll love, too. Whether roasted, spiralized, air-fried or baked, you will find a delicious and nutritious zucchini recipe. Try our 5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups and Zucchini Stir-Fry for a healthy and flavorful take on this tasty summer vegetable.

01 of 22 Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta View Recipe We've got a great way to use up your garden zucchini! Zucchini softens while roasting and soaks up the flavor of balsamic vinegar. The sweet flavors are complemented by salty feta cheese sprinkled on just before serving. It's an easy summer side you'll come back to again and again.

02 of 22 5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst These zucchini-feta roll-ups are a quick and easy appetizer to pull together, and the recipe is easily doubled (or tripled!) for a larger gathering. You can use summer squash in addition to the zucchini for a pop of yellow color. They are plenty flavorful on their own, but they can also be served with marinara sauce or pesto for dipping.

03 of 22 Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella View Recipe This healthy riff on lasagna rolls uses strips of zucchini instead of lasagna noodles for a vegetable-packed dinner that's fun for the whole family. This is a great recipe for kids to help make--let them get their hands dirty rolling the zucchini ribbons with the cheesy filling. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to quickly slice the zucchini into uniform thin strips--this will ensure easy rolling and even cooking.

04 of 22 Zucchini Pizza Boats View Recipe Jen Causey Turkey pepperoni, olives and diced tomato fill these stuffed zucchini boats. Ricotta and melted mozzarella cheese make this a fun twist on pizza without all the carbs.

05 of 22 Zucchini Parmesan Casserole View Recipe Brie Passano This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.

06 of 22 Zucchini Stir-Fry View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This tender stir-fried zucchini comes together in just a few minutes. The grated ginger adds an earthy spice that complements the soy sauce and Sriracha without overpowering the zucchini's delicate flavor. To elevate the flavor and presentation, sprinkle with togarashi spice and toasted black sesame seeds before serving.

07 of 22 Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries View Recipe This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.

08 of 22 Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole View Recipe This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

09 of 22 Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken View Recipe This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.

10 of 22 Zucchini & Corn Enchiladas View Recipe Skip rolling and just layer these quick and easy enchiladas. This recipe uses a quick blender sauce, but if you're short on time, pick up a can of your favorite red enchilada sauce in the international aisle of your grocery store--you'll need about 3 cups.

11 of 22 Caprese Zucchini Casserole View Recipe A summertime favorite—zucchini casserole—gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.

12 of 22 Cheesy Zucchini Quiche View Recipe This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.

13 of 22 Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté View Recipe Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

14 of 22 Zucchini Pizza Casserole View Recipe Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.

15 of 22 Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash View Recipe This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak.

16 of 22 Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan View Recipe Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini.

17 of 22 Chicken & Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies.

18 of 22 Air-Fryer Zucchini View Recipe Jacob Fox Zucchini crisps up nicely in this simple air-fryer zucchini recipe. The interior is creamy and soft without feeling mushy, with the outside remaining crispy. A squeeze of lemon after cooking adds brightness and tang.

19 of 22 This Recipe for Parmesan-&-Herb-Crusted Zucchini Will Change Your Summer View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This Parmesan-and-herb-crusted zucchini features a crispy crust of golden-brown baked cheese in every bite. This easy side dish is perfect paired with chicken, burgers or steak. To make it a stand-alone appetizer, using a toothpick, skewer each slice with a bocconcini (small mozzarella ball) and serve with marinara for dipping.

20 of 22 Love Loaded Baked Potatoes? You'll Love Our Smashed & Loaded Zucchini View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Everything bagel seasoning makes these zucchini bites—the onion, garlic and nutty sesame seeds complement tangy sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon and chives just like a classic loaded baked potato. Salting the zucchini and wicking away liquid with paper towels helps the slices brown in the oven, as does keeping them toward the edges of the baking sheet while they roast.

21 of 22 Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall These fresh vegetarian tacos with zucchini and corn take advantage of summer's best produce. The chipotle-infused refried beans add a layer of heat. For vegan tacos, skip the queso fresco and add chopped avocado in its place.