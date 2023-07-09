11 Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Recipes You Can Make in 25 Minutes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on July 9, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Chicken Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Choose any of these delicious recipes and dinner will be ready in 25 minutes or less. From nutritious salmon dishes to healthy chicken entrées, these meals are sure to help you feel satisfied. Plus, we've packed these dinners with anti-inflammatory foods like dark leafy greens, whole grains and beans to help you tackle those pesky symptoms of chronic inflammation like difficulty sleeping, digestive distress and muscle aches. Recipes like our Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan and Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf are quick, easy and flavorful ways to end your night.

01 of 11

Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw

a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Fresh salsa verde, green cabbage and avocado all contribute to the vibrant green color of this light and bright fish taco bowl. We love the mild flavor and firm, meaty texture of halibut but any firm white fish like mahi mahi or tilapia will work well in its place. We garnish this flavorful taco bowl with cilantro, but if you want to take it a step further, try toppings like sprouts or watermelon radishes for even more bright green color.

02 of 11

Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

4513586.jpg

Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these flavorful grain bowls and pack them in lidded containers to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab-and-go lunches all week long.

03 of 11

Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon

a recipe photo of the Pan Seared Salmon
Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This pan-seared salmon features fresh herbs of your choice, bright lemon and savory garlic. Leaving the skin on the salmon keeps the fillet in one piece while cooking. The skin is deliciously crispy, but easy to remove if you prefer skinless salmon.

04 of 11

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

This one-pan chicken pasta combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.

05 of 11

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup)

Bowl of Easy Italian Wedding Soup on a gray cloth background

Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.

06 of 11

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.

07 of 11

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

4499626.jpg

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

08 of 11

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

89723.jpg

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

09 of 11

Kung Pao Tofu

A bowl of Kung Pao Tofu
Laura Kanya; Breana Killeen (Food Styling)

Kung pao sauce is typically made with dark soy sauce and sugar—we lightened it up in calories but still kept the dark color by swapping in a touch of molasses. Cooking the tofu and vegetables over high heat means they get crisp on the outside but stay tender in the center.

10 of 11

Summer Chicken Parmesan

Summer Chicken Parmesan on a white plate
Victor Protasio

Skip canned tomatoes and serve these crispy, cheesy chicken cutlets with a fresh tomato-and-zucchini sauté instead, a super-easy side that takes advantage of peak-season summer produce. For a healthy whole-grain swap, use white whole-wheat flour in place of all-purpose for breading the chicken and in any sweet or savory recipe. Make sure to position your oven rack in the middle of the oven, about 6 inches from the broiler, so the cutlets don't cook too quickly. Round out the meal with a simple green salad and garlic-rubbed toasted bread slices.

11 of 11

Salmon with Potatoes & Horseradish Sauce

Salmon with Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce image
Romulo Yanes; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

You can't go wrong when you start with salmon and a sour cream sauce, especially if the sauce is flavored with dill and horseradish. Fill out the plate with a side of steamed green beans.

