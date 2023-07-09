19 Cheesy Veggie Sides You'll Want to Make Forever

Published on July 9, 2023
Asparagus Casserole
Photo: Jason Donnelly

The buttery and delicate taste of cheese shines bright in these vegetable side dishes. From creamy casseroles to crunchy Parmesan-crusted veggies, you're sure to find a healthy, melty and cheesy recipe you'll enjoy. Plus, with four- and five-star ratings from EatingWell members, recipes like our Asparagus Casserole and Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes are guaranteed to become regular favorites in your home.

Asparagus Casserole

Asparagus Casserole
Jason Donnelly

Blanching the asparagus before assembling this casserole helps to maintain its vibrant green color. This asparagus casserole is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight dinner.

Esquites (Mexican Corn)

7968948.jpg

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.

Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes

8149319.jpg

Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes—what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.

This Recipe for Parmesan-&-Herb-Crusted Zucchini Will Change Your Summer

a recipe photo of the Parmesan & Herb Crusted Zucchini
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This Parmesan-and-herb-crusted zucchini features a crispy crust of golden-brown baked cheese in every bite. This easy side dish is perfect paired with chicken, burgers or steak. To make it a stand-alone appetizer, using a toothpick, skewer each slice with a bocconcini (small mozzarella ball) and serve with marinara for dipping.

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

5965666.jpg

You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.

Potato & Leek Gratin

a dish of Potato & Leek Gratin

A mandoline will slice the potatoes quickly and to the exact same thickness, though a sharp knife will also work. Instead of burying the potatoes and leeks in cream, a drizzle of milk is added to every layer of the gratin; the potatoes get wonderfully crisp and tender, and the cheeses form a melty, golden crust. The result is a rich, rustic potato side with contrasting flavors and textures—a bit of crunch to round out the stuffing, sauces, and mashes on the plate. Reheat leftovers in the oven until crisped and warmed through, and then serve with eggs and a side of fruit for breakfast.

Creamy Broccoli & Mushroom Casserole

Creamy Broccoli-Mushroom Casserole
Will Dickey

This creamy broccoli and mushroom casserole is as comforting as it gets. A cheesy sauce filled with mushrooms coats tender-crisp broccoli, and a panko breadcrumb topping adds a crispy finish. Serve this crowd-pleasing side with roasted chicken, pork or steak.

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes

What's not to love about this easy dump-and-go slow cooker recipe? It has potatoes and ooey-gooey cheese, all combined with a can of condensed cream of chicken soup! Whip up this kid-friendly side dish anytime you have a crowd to feed.

Zucchini Parmesan Casserole

zucchini parmesan pesto casserole
Brie Passano

This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Balsamic Glaze & Parmesan

6725215.jpg

This whole roasted cauliflower recipe is incredibly easy—and requires just 5 minutes of active time—but delivers a healthy side dish that's impressive enough for entertaining. A mixture of Parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze adds tons of flavor. Serve the whole roasted cauliflower with roast chicken, turkey or pork or as part of a vegetarian meal.

Twice-Baked Potatoes Casserole

Twice-Baked Potatoes Casserole
Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin

This twice-baked potatoes casserole has all the classic fixings in a creamy, smooth casserole. It can be prepped ahead of time, making it perfect for your next big gathering.

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

3759408.jpg

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower

a sheet pan with cauliflower and a wooden spatula

You'll be craving your vegetables with this easy and oh-so-delicious recipe. Cauliflower gets sweet and tender as it caramelizes from the high heat of roasting. A sprinkling of Cheddar and herbs and a squeeze of lemon on top make it crave-worthy.

Loaded Broccoli Casserole

Loaded Broccoli Casserole
Jason Donnelly

We take the traditional loaded baked potato toppings—bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream—and toss them with roasted broccoli instead. The result is a cheesy side dish that will have everyone rushing to eat their vegetables.

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

6628028.jpg

This healthy side dish recipe couldn't be simpler--or more delicious. Broccoli is roasted until brown and crispy, then topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a savory and sweet flavor combination that can't be beaten. Try this quick vegetable dish along with chicken, fish or really any main course. It's also great in salads or warm grain bowls. Tip: Preheating the pan helps the broccoli to brown and develop nutty flavors.

Love Loaded Baked Potatoes? You'll Love Our Smashed & Loaded Zucchini

a recipe photo of the Smashed Loaded Zucchini
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Everything bagel seasoning makes these zucchini bites—the onion, garlic and nutty sesame seeds complement tangy sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon and chives just like a classic loaded baked potato. Salting the zucchini and wicking away liquid with paper towels helps the slices brown in the oven, as does keeping them toward the edges of the baking sheet while they roast.

Cheesy Asparagus

Cheesy Asparagus

In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce. This low-carb side dish is a great way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies! Pair it with roast chicken or steak.

Loaded Cauliflower Salad

a recipe photo of the Loaded Cauliflower Salad
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This loaded cauliflower recipe has all the fixings—Cheddar cheese, red onion and bacon along with chopped cauliflower, all held together with a tangy, creamy dressing. The cauliflower holds its color and crispness well, making this salad perfect for a picnic, potluck or barbecue.

Cauliflower Casserole with Everything Bagel Seasoning

cauliflower casserole with mixed-seed crust

The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve for the holidays or as a hearty side dish with roast chicken.

