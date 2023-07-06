12 Easy, No-Cook Lunch Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

Published on July 6, 2023
a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

There's no need to turn up the heat in the kitchen when you have these no-cook lunch recipes. These time- and energy-saving dishes have no more than five ingredients (with the exception of common pantry ingredients like oil, water, salt and pepper) and will have you out of the kitchen in 15 minutes or less. Try our Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna and 3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad for a quick and easy lunchtime meal.

01 of 12

White Bean & Avocado Toast

4582996.jpg

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

02 of 12

3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Boursin Wrap
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

03 of 12

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

5238637.jpg

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

04 of 12

White Bean & Veggie Salad

White Bean & Veggie Salad

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

05 of 12

Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu & Peanut Dressing

7082902.jpg

Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.

06 of 12

3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad

a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This three-ingredient lunch takes a packaged salad kit to the next level with the addition of two pantry staples: cherry tomatoes and white beans. The Mediterranean flavor profile works well here, but another mix will be just as simple and satisfying.

07 of 12

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Carolyn Hodges

We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.

08 of 12

Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

5420632.jpg

This salad capitalizes on fresh spring produce and gets a simple protein boost from hard-boiled eggs. Meal-prep this healthy lunch salad by mixing the salad base together and simmering a batch of hard-boiled eggs on the weekend. Then you'll be ready to just add one or two eggs with a drizzle of tangy vinaigrette for the simplest spring salad-to-go.

09 of 12

Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing

veggie grain bowl in a glass to-go container

In about 10 minutes, you can prep a week's worth of lunches using 4 simple ingredients from your local specialty grocery store. To minimize prep, we're taking advantage of prechopped fresh veggie mix and frozen quinoa (which heats in the microwave in under 5 minutes). These crunchy chopped salad bowls are high in fiber but lower in calories, making them perfect for those following a reduced-calorie diet.

10 of 12

Cucumber Sandwich

4502821.jpg

The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.

11 of 12

3-Ingredient Chicken Tabbouleh Bowls

3-ingredient chicken tabbouleh bowls
Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

This almost-instant grain bowl makes the most of the prepared-foods section at your grocery store. Toss together a ready-made salad with proteins for a healthy, quick dinner.

12 of 12

Lentil & Goat Cheese Toast

Lentil & Goat Cheese Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This simple goat cheese toast is topped with lentils and walnuts for a satisfying, savory bite.

