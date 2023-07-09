I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Recipes to Use Up Zucchini

There are a lot of reasons to love summer: the warmer weather, vacations, farmer's markets and more. But for me, my garden is one of the things I love most about the summertime. Anyone who has tried growing zucchini before probably knows just how prolific the plant can become. Whether you have a garden bounty to get through or you just picked up some at the farmer's market or grocery, these recipes are here to help. You can add zucchini to any meal, thanks to fun and tasty sides like our Marinated & Grilled Zucchini Planks or Caprese Zucchini Casserole. Or try out a delicious main like my go-to Zucchini Frittata or our Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza. And easy dishes like our 5-Ingredient Spaghetti with Zucchini & Parmesan are quick and delicious ways to use up a lot of this nutritious veg . For breakfast or dessert, there are sweet dishes like our classic Zucchini Bread as well as flavorful spin-offs like lemon-blueberry and chocolate. Summer is a wonderful time to up your fruit and vegetable intake, and these zucchini recipes will quickly become staples in your house (like they have in mine). For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes, check out Thrifty .

01 of 16 Zucchini Frittata View Recipe A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.

02 of 16 Marinated & Grilled Zucchini Planks View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely These zucchini planks absorb the zesty marinade, then hit the grill for a smoky finish. Fresh herbs and briny feta cheese balance the flavor. This versatile side dish pairs well with grilled chicken, steak or fish.

03 of 16 Smashed Zucchini with Lime, Cotija & Cilantro View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This smashed zucchini recipe is a great way to use up a bumper crop of fresh summer zucchini. Smashing the zucchini increases the surface area that absorbs the flavors of cilantro, cotija cheese and lime beautifully. If you can't find cotija cheese, feta cheese is a good substitute.

04 of 16 Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer Fresh zucchini and lemon slices top this sheet-pan pizza. Whole lemon slices add bright flavor from the skin and rind as well as acidity from the flesh. Feta and fresh mozzarella cheese add a savory note and add balance to the rest of the flavors.

05 of 16 Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread View Recipe This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too!

06 of 16 Caprese Zucchini Casserole View Recipe A summertime favorite—zucchini casserole—gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.

07 of 16 Zucchini & Corn Enchiladas View Recipe Skip rolling and just layer these quick and easy enchiladas. This recipe uses a quick blender sauce, but if you're short on time, pick up a can of your favorite red enchilada sauce in the international aisle of your grocery store--you'll need about 3 cups.

08 of 16 How to Make the Viral Creamy Oven-Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This wonderfully creamy and tender oven-roasted zucchini and summer squash draws inspiration from Thomas Keller's viral zucchini recipe. The squash is scored, then roasted whole, allowing garlic to seep into the center while a crispy top forms in the pan. Enjoy it alongside roasted or grilled meat or fish. It's perfect as-is, but also tastes great topped with chopped tomato and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pesto or romesco sauce.

09 of 16 Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins View Recipe The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.

10 of 16 This Recipe for Parmesan-&-Herb-Crusted Zucchini Will Change Your Summer View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This Parmesan-and-herb-crusted zucchini features a crispy crust of golden-brown baked cheese in every bite. This easy side dish is perfect paired with chicken, burgers or steak. To make it a stand-alone appetizer, using a toothpick, skewer each slice with a bocconcini (small mozzarella ball) and serve with marinara for dipping.

11 of 16 Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust View Recipe Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.

12 of 16 Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole View Recipe If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.

13 of 16 5-Ingredient Spaghetti with Zucchini & Parmesan View Recipe Rachel Marek This 5-ingredient dinner, not counting staples like salt, pepper and oil, is quick and easy to prepare. Enjoy it as is or jazz it up with crushed red pepper and chopped herbs. For a heartier dinner, add a can of white beans (rinsed) or some cooked chicken.

14 of 16 Chocolate Zucchini Bread View Recipe Photogrpaher: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer This simple chocolate zucchini bread recipe is rich and chocolaty with pools of molten chocolate chips on top. The subtle sweetness makes it perfect for breakfast or snack served with vanilla Greek-style yogurt and raspberries.

15 of 16 Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella View Recipe This healthy riff on lasagna rolls uses strips of zucchini instead of lasagna noodles for a vegetable-packed dinner that's fun for the whole family. This is a great recipe for kids to help make--let them get their hands dirty rolling the zucchini ribbons with the cheesy filling. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to quickly slice the zucchini into uniform thin strips--this will ensure easy rolling and even cooking.