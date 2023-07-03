34 Potato Side Dishes You'll Want to Make Forever

Potato side dishes have a special place in any meal. From crispy, hasselback Yukon Golds to dreamy melting sweet potatoes, the flavor profiles are endlessly delicious. With four- and five-star ratings, these tasty and nutritious potato sides are sure to impress. Recipes like our Potato & Leek Gratin and Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes will leave you wanting more.

01 of 33 Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce View Recipe These roasted smashed potatoes show off all the goodness of russets: fluffy insides surrounded by shatteringly crisp skin. The easy horseradish sauce topping adds a delicious flavor boost.

02 of 33 Melting Potatoes View Recipe These melting potatoes are aptly named, as high-heat roasting creates a crispy exterior, while a final broth addition makes them extra creamy. Serve them with roasted chicken and a salad for dinner.

03 of 33 Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Sonia Bozzo In this healthy side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transforms this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.

04 of 33 Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Potatoes View Recipe Roasted Brussels sprouts and potatoes make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can turn it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top.

05 of 33 Roasted Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Preethi Venkatram This incredibly simple and quick roasted sweet potatoes recipe relies on the most basic of seasonings: olive oil, salt and pepper. Serve it with your favorite main dish for a quick weeknight meal.

06 of 33 Potato & Leek Gratin View Recipe A mandoline will slice the potatoes quickly and to the exact same thickness, though a sharp knife will also work. Instead of burying the potatoes and leeks in cream, a drizzle of milk is added to every layer of the gratin; the potatoes get wonderfully crisp and tender, and the cheeses form a melty, golden crust. The result is a rich, rustic potato side with contrasting flavors and textures—a bit of crunch to round out the stuffing, sauces, and mashes on the plate. Reheat leftovers in the oven until crisped and warmed through, and then serve with eggs and a side of fruit for breakfast.

07 of 33 Loaded Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Cheddar cheese, scallions and bacon flavor these "twice baked" sweet potatoes. Quick and easy to make, this loaded sweet potato recipe is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight meal.

08 of 33 Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Dried Cherries & Pecans View Recipe Dried cherries and nuts give this healthy sweet potato side dish recipe a traditional feel. The addition of some bacon for lushness and Aleppo pepper for a little bite really kicks things up.

09 of 33 Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash View Recipe Classic mashed potatoes get a nutrient boost with the addition of sweet potatoes. This healthy mashed potato recipe can easily be doubled, just be sure to cook the potatoes in a Dutch oven rather than a large saucepan.

10 of 33 Crispy Bubble Potatoes View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Liv Dansky, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Inspired by a viral TikTok trend, these potatoes have a crispy exterior and an incredibly creamy inside. A combination of rice flour and potato starch ensures a crispy outside, while garlic powder and paprika add a boost of flavor. Serve these potatoes with a side of ketchup or your favorite dipping sauce.

11 of 33 Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes View Recipe Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes—what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.

12 of 33 Baked-Feta Potatoes with Lemon View Recipe Jason Donnelly Inspired by the viral baked-feta pasta trend, we bake potatoes alongside a block of feta cheese to create a rich, flavorful side dish. Serve with chicken, fish or your favorite protein for a filling meal.

13 of 33 Twice-Baked Potatoes Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This twice-baked potatoes casserole has all the classic fixings in a creamy, smooth casserole. It can be prepped ahead of time, making it perfect for your next big gathering.

14 of 33 Roasted Fingerling Potatoes View Recipe Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it.

15 of 33 I Swear By This One Ingredient to Make the Best Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe Jillian Atkinson In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian offers her version of sweet potato casserole. It's a dish she only came to enjoy as an adult, omitting the marshmallows and adding some nutty flavor without adding nuts.

16 of 33 Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes View Recipe In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram.

17 of 33 Southern Green Beans & Potatoes View Recipe Jennifer Causey If you're looking for green bean recipes, there's a good chance you'll stumble on a Southern interpretation of this soulful side. Our version uses fresh green beans and potatoes, but we have a fun trick—we peel a thin strip around the middle of each potato before cooking for textural contrast and pretty presentation.

18 of 33 Salt & Vinegar Melting Potatoes View Recipe We love this method of roasting potatoes with broth because it creates a crispy exterior and a creamy interior. This recipe takes inspiration from one of our favorite potato chip flavors: salt and vinegar. Serve these potatoes alongside roasted chicken or with crispy fish for a fresh take on fish and chips.

19 of 33 Melting Sweet Potatoes with Sage Brown Butter View Recipe Photography / Dera Burreson, Styling / Lauren McAnelly / Holly Rabikis Once you "melt" sweet potatoes, you won't want to make them any other way. These roasted sweet potatoes soak up broth to turn the interior into a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. A sage-brown butter sauce finishes these potatoes for a truly stunning side dish.

20 of 33 Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes View Recipe What's not to love about this easy dump-and-go slow cooker recipe? It has potatoes and ooey-gooey cheese, all combined with a can of condensed cream of chicken soup! Whip up this kid-friendly side dish anytime you have a crowd to feed.

21 of 33 Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes with Spinach View Recipe Classic scalloped potatoes get a burst of color, heartier texture and a healthy update with the addition of chopped spinach. The greens in this side dish also create a nice contrast to the creamy, velvety potatoes.

22 of 33 Melting Sweet Potatoes with Maple Butter View Recipe As the name implies, these sweet potatoes melt right in your mouth. After browning in a hot oven, thick slices of sweet potato simmer in broth and soak up the flavors of maple syrup and lemon. This simple dish is great alongside roasted chicken or pork and makes a great Thanksgiving side dish.

23 of 33 Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes View Recipe A combination of baked, mashed and roasted, these crusty, garlicky smashed potatoes are a healthy and creative alternative. Serve alongside a seared steak or roasted pork tenderloin and green beans.

24 of 33 Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Tamarind Glaze View Recipe Anthony Jackson Padma Lakshmi loves to make this roasted sweet potato recipe during Diwali, a festive time when her family often winds up eating a lot of fried treats. This gives them the feeling of eating chaat or Indian street and snack foods but without all the fuss. The tamarind sauce is a tangy counterpoint to the sweet potatoes, and the yogurt gives it a mellow creaminess without being too heavy.

25 of 33 Miso Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Inspired by melting potatoes, we gave the same treatment to sweet potatoes. The results? Roasted potatoes that are creamy on the inside but perfectly crisp on the outside. Adding miso to the butter mixture adds great umami flavor and helps the potatoes caramelize while baking. Don't skip lining the baking sheet or the miso-butter might burn on the pan and cause the sweet potatoes to stick.

26 of 33 Loaded Scalloped Potatoes with Bacon, Cheddar & Chives View Recipe Imagine a loaded baked potato topped with bacon, Cheddar and chives combined with the creamy goodness of scalloped potatoes, and you have the ultimate comfort food casserole. This scalloped potato recipe is made healthier than original versions by using low-fat milk in place of heavy cream, but it still tastes just as rich and creamy.

27 of 33 Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes View Recipe t's easy to get creative with these roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. For a quick side dish that complements just about everything, follow the main recipe. If you want to spice things up a little, try one of the variations. Swapping a few spices and adding fresh stir-ins to coat the roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes transforms the flavor of the dish to something new, yet equally delicious.

28 of 33 Smashed Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Jason Donnelly Southwestern spices coat slices of sweet potato that are baked, smashed and then broiled to create a light, crispy exterior. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt finishes the dish.

29 of 33 Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes View Recipe These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.

30 of 33 Hasselback Potatoes with Cilantro-Peanut Dressing View Recipe Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.

31 of 33 Garlic Mashed Potatoes View Recipe What could be more satisfying than mashed potatoes? In this garlic mashed potato recipe, the potatoes are flavored with poached garlic, thinned with chicken stock and enriched with a small amount of sour cream. The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled if you're cooking for a crowd--say for Thanksgiving dinner.

32 of 33 Oven Baked Fries View Recipe Coated with olive oil and baked in a hot oven, these fries are soft and buttery inside and crisp on the outside—the perfect combination.