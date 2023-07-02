21 High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners to Help Reduce Inflammation

These high-protein vegetarian dinners will help you end your day on a delicious note and keep you feeling satisfied until bedtime. Packed with flavorful plant-based proteins like black beans, lentils and tofu, plus other protein staples, like eggs and cheese, these dinner recipes have more than 15 grams of protein per serving. These meals also feature anti-inflammatory foods like avocados, dark leafy greens and nuts, which, when regularly included as part of a healthy diet, help reduce pesky symptoms of chronic inflammation like moodiness, lack of energy and heightened blood pressure. Recipes like our Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw and Red Lentil Soup with Saffron are delicious and nutritious dishes that are sure to keep you feeling full and refreshed.

01 of 21 Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole View Recipe Rachel Marek This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

02 of 21 Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios View Recipe Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

03 of 21 Red Lentil Soup with Saffron View Recipe Jacob Fox This hearty red lentil soup uses spices common in Persian cuisine: turmeric, cumin and saffron. Enjoy it with a warm baguette or steamed rice.

04 of 21 Spinach & Mushroom Quiche View Recipe This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

05 of 21 Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw View Recipe Lighten up your burger! Bean patties have less saturated fat and more fiber than beef patties. They're also cheaper and easier to cook indoors--and we promise they're just as satisfying, especially with the mouthwatering creamy slaw on top.

06 of 21 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.

07 of 21 Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna View Recipe Greg DuPree Thanks to jarred marinara sauce and oven-ready lasagna noodles, this labor-of-love kind of meal can be ready in about an hour.

08 of 21 Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing View Recipe Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe—canned chickpeas add too much moisture.

09 of 21 Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale View Recipe You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.

10 of 21 One-Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach View Recipe This hearty vegan dish gets its earthy flavor from cumin and brown rice. If you can handle extra heat, try doubling the crushed red pepper for a bigger punch of flavor.

11 of 21 Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.

12 of 21 Vegan Shepherd's Pie View Recipe Lentils take the place of ground meat and vegan butter adds creaminess to the mashed potatoes in this easy vegan shepherd's pie recipe. If you want to cut down on the cooking time, use precooked lentils and omit most of the vegetable broth, adding some in only if the mixture seems dry.

13 of 21 Instant Pot Lentil Soup View Recipe This Instant Pot lentil soup is quick enough to prepare when you get home from work for an easy weeknight dinner. This vegetarian soup recipe is full of aromatic vegetables, brown lentils and fresh spinach. A splash of balsamic vinegar brightens the flavor, and a garnish of radish and parsley gives this comforting soup a fresh finish.

14 of 21 Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl View Recipe This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

15 of 21 Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Crumbled tofu spiced up with Cajun seasoning is layered onto these tostadas with a juicy mango slaw. A dollop of sour cream zhuzhed up with beet and lime adds even more flavor. Look for precooked beets in the produce department of your grocery store.

16 of 21 Easy Vegetarian Chili View Recipe Canned beans and tomatoes make this quick vegetarian chili recipe ready to go in just 30 minutes. Serve over rice or couscous, or with tortilla chips for added crunch, and add extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.

17 of 21 Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette View Recipe Eva Kolenko This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.

18 of 21 Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing View Recipe This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.

19 of 21 Smothered Black Soybean Burgers View Recipe Photography / Nico Schinco, Food Styling / Frances Boswell, Prop Stylist / Paige Hicks These flavor-packed burgers get tang from kimchi, umami from soy or fish sauce and heat from gochugaru. Topped with caramelized onions and slaw, they're super-satisfying.

20 of 21 Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Pasta View Recipe Jennifer Causey Make this creamy mushroom and spinach pasta for an easy, healthy dinner. Be sure to save some of the pasta-cooking water as it helps the sauce emulsify.