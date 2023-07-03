18 Gut-Healthy Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation

Tasty and healthy, these snacks can help you meet your nutritional needs. Ingredients like Greek yogurt, raspberries, chickpeas and garlic are both gut-healthy and anti-inflammatory foods. This means these snacks can help aid in healthy digestion as well as relieve symptoms of inflammation like joint stiffness, mental fog and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Purple Fruit Salad and Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey are ideal for a midday pick-me-up.

01 of 18 Purple Fruit Salad View Recipe Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

02 of 18 Almost Chipotle's Guacamole View Recipe Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

03 of 18 Raspberry-Chocolate Coconut Yogurt Bark View Recipe Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh A thin layer of dairy-free coconut yogurt gets studded with raspberry jam and chocolate to create a frozen treat that will please kids and adults.

04 of 18 Classic Hummus View Recipe It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

05 of 18 Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey View Recipe Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

06 of 18 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a Mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

07 of 18 Chickpea Snack Salad View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Take 5 minutes to toss together a fiber-rich chickpea and tomato salad for a satisfying snack.

08 of 18 3-Ingredient Chocolate & Almond Butter Dates View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle These stuffed dates can be an easy dessert or snack when you're craving something sweet. We love the mild flavor of almond butter, but natural peanut butter would be a nice substitute. A flaky sea salt like Maldon elevates the flavor. Be sure to sprinkle the salt over the dates before the chocolate has set.

09 of 18 Garlic Hummus View Recipe This garlic hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away!

10 of 18 Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie View Recipe This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

11 of 18 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

12 of 18 Roasted Garlic Hummus View Recipe Casey Barber Two entire heads of garlic might seem like an awful lot to add to a bowl of dip, but don't fear. When roasted, the pungent cloves mellow out for a rich but not-too-overpowering hummus.

13 of 18 Pecan Butter & Pear Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

14 of 18 Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion & Cheese Quiches View Recipe Ali Redmond These crustless mini quiches are packed with savory caramelized onions and flavorful cheese. This technique for making caramelized onions uses way less fat, and by using sweet onions (like Vidalia, if you can find them), you don't need to add the sugar some recipes call for.

15 of 18 Banana Energy Bites View Recipe Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.

16 of 18 Watermelon with Lime View Recipe A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.

17 of 18 Chickpea & Kale Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.