17 Mediterranean Diet Lunches with No Added Sugar

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

Published on July 1, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns around, and it's incredibly easy to follow. These lunches are proof: they are easy to prep ahead of time or make quickly when you're on-the-go. Not only that, but you also won't find any added sugar in these midday meals, making them healthy options that will help you have sustained energy and keep you feeling your best. Recipes like our Chile-Spiced Chickpea Salad and Red Lentil Soup with Saffron are nutritious choices

01 of 17

Red Lentil Soup with Saffron

Red Lentil Soup with Saffron
Jacob Fox

This hearty red lentil soup uses spices common in Persian cuisine: turmeric, cumin and saffron. Enjoy it with a warm baguette or steamed rice.

02 of 17

Avocado Caprese Salad

Avocado Caprese Salad
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.

03 of 17

Chile-Spiced Chickpea Salad

a recipe photo of the Chile-Spiced Chickpea Salad served in a bowl
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly

This flavorful chickpea salad gets heat from sambal oelek, a ground chile paste. Carrots provide crunchy texture to contrast the chickpeas in this easy no-cook recipe.

04 of 17

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
Antonis Achilleos

This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body. If you avoid cheese made with rennet, look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without it.

05 of 17

Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

6817067.jpg

With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The spinach and feta turkey meatballs are adapted from Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own.

06 of 17

Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

3759206.jpg

This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe draws flavor inspiration from shawarma with spices like cumin, paprika and pepper. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.

07 of 17

Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

5492940.jpg

This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary.

08 of 17

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

This healthy, easy soup is loaded with vegetables, protein and fiber to keep you full and fueled. Serve this winter soup topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and a side of garlic toast.

09 of 17

Chickpea Tuna Salad

Chickpea Tuna Salad
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This chickpea tuna salad with capers, feta and cucumber makes for the perfect lunch to pack for work or school. You can prep the salad the night before (just be sure to keep the spinach separate and dress the salad right before serving).

10 of 17

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

green salad with edamame and beets
Katie Webster

This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.

11 of 17

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables, depending on your mood.

12 of 17

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Will Dickey

Ground turkey and canned kidney beans combine in this easy slow-cooker turkey chili. A tomato base, plus cumin and garlic powder, supplies plenty of flavor, while jalapeño and chili powder bring on the heat.

13 of 17

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

4538536.jpg

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

14 of 17

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

The dressing for this vegan black bean salad gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.

15 of 17

Caprese Avocado Toast

7222777.jpg

Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil—the building blocks of caprese salad--lend a creative twist to a standard avocado toast recipe.

16 of 17

Vegan Lentil Stew

Vegan Lentil Stew
Fred Hardy

This comforting vegan lentil stew is incredibly satisfying thanks to hearty lentils and sweet potato. The leeks provide a savory allium note while the tomato paste, miso and cumin add bold flavor.

17 of 17

Creamy Avocado & White Bean Wrap

3845479.jpg

White beans mashed with ripe avocado and blended with sharp Cheddar and onion makes an incredibly rich, flavorful filling for this wrap. The tangy, spicy slaw adds crunch. A pinch (or more) of ground chipotle pepper and an extra dash of cider vinegar can be used in place of the canned chipotles in adobo sauce. Wrap these up to take as a healthy and portable lunch for work.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023
