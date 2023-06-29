28 Easy Appetizers That Are Ready in Three Steps

From creamy dips to flavorful skewers, these appetizers are perfect for any gathering. With no more than three steps, these delicious recipes are quick, easy to prepare and ready in just 20 minutes or less. Recipes like our Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto and Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers are the perfect flavor-packed bites to start any meal.

01 of 28 Loaded Black Bean Dip View Recipe This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables for a texturally exciting dip.

02 of 28 Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto View Recipe There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.

03 of 28 Chile Con Queso View Recipe Our healthier version of chile con queso will have ooey-gooey-cheese lovers celebrating. Now you can enjoy this Tex-Mex dip without all the fat and calories. We replaced some of the cheese with a low-fat white sauce and used sharp Cheddar plus a splash of beer to boost the flavor. Our version cuts the calories in half and reduces total fat and saturated fat by nearly 60 percent.

04 of 28 Caprese Skewers View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

05 of 28 Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers View Recipe The perfect football-party food, classic jalapeño poppers get a crispy upgrade in an air fryer. Cream cheese tempers the just-right hint of heat from the pepper and Buffalo sauce. To save time, you can stuff the peppers ahead of the party and fry them just before serving.

06 of 28 Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce View Recipe These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.

07 of 28 Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip View Recipe Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).

08 of 28 Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad View Recipe Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.

09 of 28 Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill View Recipe Try this spinach dip, infused with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread—or serve alongside crackers or crudité.

10 of 28 Easy Black Bean Dip View Recipe This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

11 of 28 Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp View Recipe Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.

12 of 28 Southwestern Layered Bean Dip View Recipe Plenty of black beans, salsa and chopped fresh vegetables mean a healthy amount of dietary fiber in this Tex-Mex-inspired layered dip. We use reduced-fat sour cream along with full-fat (and full-flavored) cheese to make the dip lighter without compromising great taste. Be sure to have lots of baked tortilla chips on hand when you serve it.

13 of 28 Watermelon with Mint Gremolata View Recipe This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.

14 of 28 Classic Hummus View Recipe It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

15 of 28 Strawberry & Brie Bites View Recipe Strawberries, Brie cheese, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar come together in this addictive one-bite appetizer recipe.

16 of 28 Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives View Recipe Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer—add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.

17 of 28 Apricot, Prosciutto & Parmesan Bites View Recipe Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D. These 3-ingredient apricot, Parmesan and prosciutto bites are as simple to make as they look, and they taste even better. Simply layer each ingredient on top of the other and secure with a toothpick for an easy bite-size starter.

18 of 28 Smoked Gouda & Giardiniera Charcuterie Sticks View Recipe Jacob Fox Crunchy pickled vegetables pair perfectly with creamy Gouda with a hint of smoke.

19 of 28 Salami, Cheddar & Pepperoncini Charcuterie Sticks View Recipe Jacob Fox Salami, Cheddar cheese and pepperoncini deliver flavor in every bite in this easy appetizer.

20 of 28 Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad View Recipe This supremely crunchy, quick side salad is best when spring vegetables are sliced as thinly as possible--a great excuse to pull out the mandoline or the slicing disk of your food processor, if you have one.

21 of 28 Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta View Recipe This stunning yet easy appetizer recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables or use as a spread for sandwiches or sauce for pasta.

22 of 28 Peach-Mango Salsa View Recipe Scoop this easy and healthy peach-mango salsa up with tortilla chips, serve it with grilled chicken, salmon or pork chops, or use it as a taco topper. It's a versatile and vibrant addition to all sorts of meals.

23 of 28 Summer Melon & Cheese Board View Recipe Serve this pretty appetizer board for summer parties when watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe are at their juiciest and tastiest. The sweetness of the melon plays wonderfully against the salty cheese and prosciutto, while a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of fresh herbs add bright flavors and colors to the board.

24 of 28 3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Crostini View Recipe Alex Shytsman With just three ingredients, you can pull together an impressive appetizer perfect for holidays or dinner parties. The tangy cranberries cut through the richness of the cheese to create a balanced bite. This quick appetizer can be easily doubled to feed a crowd.

25 of 28 Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing View Recipe Jason Donnelly This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess dressing is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.

26 of 28 Creamy Spinach Dip View Recipe Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.

27 of 28 Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam View Recipe Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D. Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!