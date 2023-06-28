24 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks for the Mediterranean Diet

Known as one of the healthiest diets in the world, the Mediterranean diet is packed with vegetables, fruits, proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. These foods are well-suited for fighting pesky symptoms of inflammation like fatigue, digestive distress and muscle aches . To make eating this way a delicious venture, these snacks are packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients like chickpeas, kale and pistachios . Recipes like our Avocado Hummus and Pistachio & Peach Toast bring the best of both worlds together to help you feel energized and nourished.

01 of 24 Savory Date & Pistachio Bites View Recipe A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.

02 of 24 Avocado Hummus View Recipe This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

03 of 24 Peanut Butter Energy Balls View Recipe These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost.

04 of 24 Caprese Skewers View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

05 of 24 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

06 of 24 Garlic Hummus View Recipe This garlic hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away!

07 of 24 Rosemary-Garlic Pecans View Recipe Jennifer Causey These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

08 of 24 Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

09 of 24 Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds View Recipe Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.

10 of 24 Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter View Recipe With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

11 of 24 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

12 of 24 Seneca White Corn No-Bake Energy Balls View Recipe Nate Lemuel Kaylena Bray shared this recipe, which was passed down to her by her parents, David and Wendy Bray. They're both Seneca White Corn educators in New York State who share their knowledge at hands-on workshops hosted by universities, Native community centers and farms across the country. These no-bake energy balls get lots of staying power from a mix of oats and corn flour, peanut butter, coconut, dried fruit and mixed nuts. They're easily customizable by changing up the dried fruit and nuts. This recipe is part of our spotlight, There's a Movement to Revitalize Indigenous Cuisines and Knowledge—Here's Why That Matters.

13 of 24 Classic Hummus View Recipe It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

14 of 24 Apricot-Sunflower Granola Bars View Recipe Easy to make at home, these nut-free granola bars can be adjusted to your taste preferences. Simply vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the apricots and seeds in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

15 of 24 Carrot Cake Energy Bites View Recipe These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.

16 of 24 Kale Chips View Recipe Christine Ma Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the baking pans.

17 of 24 Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning View Recipe Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.

18 of 24 Cauliflower Hummus View Recipe Casey Barber Is there anything cauliflower can't do? This versatile ingredient subs for chickpeas in a lightened-up version of hummus that's just as flavorful and zingy as the original.

19 of 24 Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Diana Chistruga Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

20 of 24 Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas View Recipe Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.

21 of 24 Charcuterie Bistro Lunch Box View Recipe Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this packable lunch is just like a personal-size cheese plate to take on-the-go. The healthy and easy snack-style meal is perfect to take for lunch at work or for a light picnic date night.

22 of 24 Everything-Seasoned Almonds View Recipe Jennifer Causey Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

23 of 24 Air-Fryer Kale Chips View Recipe Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!