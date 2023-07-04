21 Cucumber Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

These healthy, flavorful recipes highlight cucumber, a hydrating veggie . There's something for everyone in this collection of four- and five-star rated dishes, with salads, sandwiches, soups and wraps all embracing cucumber's cool and fresh flavor. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad are some of the most popular recipes on EatingWell .

Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija & Lime Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This easy vegetarian cucumber sandwich draws flavor inspiration from elote, the Mexican street corn dish. Instead of corn, we flavor cucumber slices with cotija cheese, lime and cilantro for a tasty filling. Cotija cheese, a salty, crumbly Mexican cheese, is similar in flavor and texture to feta cheese, which can be used as a substitute. Arugula adds a peppery flavor, but any tender greens will work well here.

Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad Andrea Mathis This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings, in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost.

Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.

Cucumber Sandwich Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

Cucumber Vinegar Salad Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds a nice crunch.

Creamy Cucumber Soup There's no reason to only eat cucumbers raw—they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silky cucumber soup that's good warm or cold.

Cucumber Salad Sandwich Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.

Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich Jacob Fox This loaded cucumber-and-avocado sandwich is filled with creamy avocado and crispy cucumbers. Ricotta cheese mixed with extra-sharp Cheddar adds flavor while sliced red peppers offer a splash of color.

Chile-Spiced Pork Tacos with Cucumber-Mango Salsa Leigh Beisch Feel free to use just one type of chile powder in this dish, but we find that the combo of ancho and chipotle delivers the most nuanced flavor. The chipotle (dried, smoked jalapeño peppers) adds fire, while the anchos (dried poblanos) lend a fruity, more moderate heat.

Cucumber & Celery Salad Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This cucumber and celery salad is crunchy and fresh and strikes the perfect balance between salty and sweet. Gochugaru, a coarse Korean chili powder, brings mild heat to the dish. Gently smashing the cucumbers helps to evenly distribute the flavor. This is the perfect salad to eat with rice and tofu or grilled fish or shrimp.

Quick Cucumber Kimchi This cucumber kimchi recipe gets its flavor from garlic, fish sauce and a hint of Korean chile powder. Make this side dish ahead of time to let the flavors absorb into the cucumbers.

Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad with Balsamic Dressing Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D. This Greek-inspired tomato salad is packed with fresh veggies and flavor-boosting ingredients, like balsamic vinegar, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese. This delicious salad takes just 15 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving.

3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

Cucumber & Avocado Salad This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.

Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken--or any other meat for that matter--in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar.

Pineapple & Cucumber Salad Enjoy this sweet, refreshing salad alongside grilled meat or fish to cut through the richness and refresh the palate. If you like a little heat, adding jalapeño will give you the kick you crave. While packs of prechopped pineapple are convenient, they're almost always more expensive. When pineapple is in season, it's best to buy fresh and chop it yourself. Look for a pineapple with a golden-yellow exterior, which is a good indicator of ripeness.

Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon Greg DuPree It doesn't get easier than a cucumber and tomato summer salad! Fresh cucumber and juicy ripe tomatoes are all you need to really make this salad shine. Marinating cucumbers and tomatoes in vinegar with a touch of lemon zest infuses the dish with tangy citrus flavor.

Easy Refrigerator Pickles Randy Mayor Don't let your cucumbers go bad or freeze in the fridge. Refrigerator pickles are easy to make, and there's no need for kettle steamers, special jars, and vacuum-tight lids. Make an extra batch to top off grilled burgers, diced for fresh tartar sauce, as the perfect side to a simple sandwich or just a quick, tangy snack. The pickling liquid can be used with other vegetables as well such as beets, onions and carrots depending on the season. Plus, unlike store-bought pickles, these scrumptious homemade pickles are low in sodium.