15 Easy 5-Ingredient Lunches in 15 Minutes or Less

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023
Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls

These delicious and simple five-ingredient lunch recipes (excluding staples like salt, pepper, oil and water) are great for when you have limited time. Packed with legumes, fruits, veggies and lean proteins, these healthy lunches will help you stay full and satisfied. Plus, each recipe only takes 15 minutes or less to make. Try our Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls and Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna to get in on the midday deliciousness.

01 of 15

Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls

7473648.jpg

With a handful of shortcut ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, you can prepare an entire week's worth of high-fiber meals in about 15 minutes. Look for precooked wild rice packets to cut down on prep time. Plus, wild rice is a good source of fiber. Topping these bowls with prebaked tofu also cuts down on the time it takes to make this quick meal-prep lunch.

02 of 15

Pesto & White Bean Stuffed Tomato

Pesto & White Bean Stuffed Tomato
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This simple 3-ingredient recipe is perfect for a light lunch or snack. Showcasing the midsummer flavors of fresh tomatoes and pesto, this recipe is delicious, nutritious and ready in just five minutes.

03 of 15

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

5238637.jpg

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

04 of 15

White Bean & Avocado Toast

4582996.jpg

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

05 of 15

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

3858974.jpg

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

06 of 15

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

07 of 15

Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich

3756636.jpg

Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.

08 of 15

Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich

4526738.jpg

It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.

09 of 15

3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Boursin Wrap
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

10 of 15

Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini

a recipe photo of the Sun-dried Tomato Tuna Panini
Diana Chistruga

Sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella give this easy tuna sandwich recipe Italian flair. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette for a light lunch or dinner.

11 of 15

Build-Your-Own Grilled Cheese

8239545.jpg

It's called a grilled cheese, so why not make it on the grill? Multiply this recipe by the number of people you're serving, then set out all the toppings and let everyone make their own creations.

12 of 15

Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions

Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions

Whisking a beaten egg into simmering broth is a quick and easy way to add creaminess and protein to noodle soup mix. Add freshness with a handful of baby spinach at the end. This recipe can easily be doubled to serve 2 and use the whole package of noodles. To cut back on sodium, look for noodle varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.

13 of 15

3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad

a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This three-ingredient lunch takes a packaged salad kit to the next level with the addition of two pantry staples: cherry tomatoes and white beans. The Mediterranean flavor profile works well here, but another mix will be just as simple and satisfying.

14 of 15

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Carolyn Hodges

We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.

15 of 15

Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing

veggie grain bowl in a glass to-go container

In about 10 minutes, you can prep a week's worth of lunches using 4 simple ingredients from your local specialty grocery store. To minimize prep, we're taking advantage of prechopped fresh veggie mix and frozen quinoa (which heats in the microwave in under 5 minutes). These crunchy chopped salad bowls are high in fiber but lower in calories, making them perfect for those following a reduced-calorie diet.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken
21 Diabetes-Friendly, Mediterranean Diet Lunches for Summer
Salmon Rice Bowl
14 Dairy-Free Lunch Recipes to Help Reduce Inflammation
a blue bowl full of chicken and vegetables and a smaller bowl with dressing
15 High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Recipes
thai style chopped salad with sriracha tofu meal prep
16 Summer Lunch Recipes in 15 Minutes or Less
Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew
15 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Lunches You'll Want to Make This Summer
a recipe photo of the Sun-dried Tomato Tuna Panini
30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Lunches
Pear, Gorgonzola Walnut Salad
17 Healthy Lunch Salads You Can Make In 15 Minutes or Less
Chickpea "Chicken" Salad
18 High-Fiber Lunches Ready in 10 Minutes
3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
29 Healthy Lunches You Can Make in 5 Minutes
vegetarian protein bowl
16 Vegan Grain Bowl Recipes
Caprese Sandwich
21 Easy Lunch Ideas in 10 Minutes
a collage of recipes photo from 41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Lunches
feta kale pear salad
15 Healthy Lunch Recipes For When You Need an Energy Boost
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
green goddess sandwich
21 High-Fiber Lunch Recipes Ready In 3 Steps or Less