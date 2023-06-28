15 Easy 5-Ingredient Lunches in 15 Minutes or Less

These delicious and simple five-ingredient lunch recipes (excluding staples like salt, pepper, oil and water) are great for when you have limited time. Packed with legumes, fruits, veggies and lean proteins, these healthy lunches will help you stay full and satisfied. Plus, each recipe only takes 15 minutes or less to make. Try our Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls and Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna to get in on the midday deliciousness.

01 of 15 Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls View Recipe With a handful of shortcut ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, you can prepare an entire week's worth of high-fiber meals in about 15 minutes. Look for precooked wild rice packets to cut down on prep time. Plus, wild rice is a good source of fiber. Topping these bowls with prebaked tofu also cuts down on the time it takes to make this quick meal-prep lunch.

02 of 15 Pesto & White Bean Stuffed Tomato View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This simple 3-ingredient recipe is perfect for a light lunch or snack. Showcasing the midsummer flavors of fresh tomatoes and pesto, this recipe is delicious, nutritious and ready in just five minutes.

03 of 15 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna View Recipe This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

04 of 15 White Bean & Avocado Toast View Recipe Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

05 of 15 Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich View Recipe In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

06 of 15 Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin View Recipe Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

07 of 15 Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.

08 of 15 Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich View Recipe It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.

09 of 15 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

10 of 15 Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini View Recipe Diana Chistruga Sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella give this easy tuna sandwich recipe Italian flair. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette for a light lunch or dinner.

11 of 15 Build-Your-Own Grilled Cheese View Recipe It's called a grilled cheese, so why not make it on the grill? Multiply this recipe by the number of people you're serving, then set out all the toppings and let everyone make their own creations.

12 of 15 Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions View Recipe Whisking a beaten egg into simmering broth is a quick and easy way to add creaminess and protein to noodle soup mix. Add freshness with a handful of baby spinach at the end. This recipe can easily be doubled to serve 2 and use the whole package of noodles. To cut back on sodium, look for noodle varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.

13 of 15 3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This three-ingredient lunch takes a packaged salad kit to the next level with the addition of two pantry staples: cherry tomatoes and white beans. The Mediterranean flavor profile works well here, but another mix will be just as simple and satisfying.

14 of 15 3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad View Recipe Carolyn Hodges We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.