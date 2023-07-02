18 Healthy Breakfast Recipes Featuring Raspberries

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023
breakfast chocolate raspberry banana split
Photo: Carson Downing

These raspberry recipes are healthy choices for breakfast. From make-ahead muffins and oatmeal cakes to quick and easy smoothies and yogurt bowls, these morning meals feature the gut-healthy berry in each bite. Recipes like our Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries and High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats are sweet, seasonal and satisfying options to start your day.

01 of 18

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

4526725.jpg

Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

02 of 18

Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes

a recipe photo of the Lemon-Raspberry Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes served on a plate and cut open
Sara Haas

Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

03 of 18

High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats

a recipe photo of the Raspberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Get your day off to a healthy start with these raspberry-vanilla overnight oats. This grab-and-go breakfast delivers 8 grams of fiber, plus probiotics from kefir that may help support a healthy digestive system. We love sweet fresh raspberries to top off this easy breakfast, but any of your favorite berries or chopped fresh fruit will work well.

04 of 18

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

mango raspberry smoothie
Ali Redmond

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

05 of 18

Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split

breakfast chocolate raspberry banana split
Carson Downing

This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

06 of 18

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
Jen Causey

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

07 of 18

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

08 of 18

Chocolate-Raspberry Oatmeal

5615497.jpg

Start your morning off right with this hot bowl of oatmeal, flavored with cocoa powder and fresh raspberries.

09 of 18

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

10 of 18

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

4784570.jpg

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

11 of 18

Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey

5634518.jpg

Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

12 of 18

Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes—peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry—at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!

13 of 18

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

lemon raspberry muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.

14 of 18

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

15 of 18

Raspberry Overnight Muesli

3758586.jpg

In this overnight muesli recipe, yogurt softens the oats to make them creamy and delicious. Don't have raspberries on hand? Try adding chopped apple, blueberries or dried cranberries instead to this healthy overnight muesli recipe.

16 of 18

Berry Morning Muffin

5583199.jpg

These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.

17 of 18

Nut & Berry Parfait

3758688.jpg

In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.

18 of 18

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Egg Tartine
26 Healthy Summer Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
13 Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help Reduce Inflammation
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
banana overnight oats
30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the Raspberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats
8 hrs
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Diabetes
a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
 30 Days of Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Plan
Egg & Spinach Tacos
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
4027929.jpg
16 Gut-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
30-Day High-Protein Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
20 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever