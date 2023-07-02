18 Healthy Breakfast Recipes Featuring Raspberries

These raspberry recipes are healthy choices for breakfast. From make-ahead muffins and oatmeal cakes to quick and easy smoothies and yogurt bowls, these morning meals feature the gut-healthy berry in each bite. Recipes like our Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries and High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats are sweet, seasonal and satisfying options to start your day.

01 of 18 Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries View Recipe Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

02 of 18 Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

03 of 18 High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Get your day off to a healthy start with these raspberry-vanilla overnight oats. This grab-and-go breakfast delivers 8 grams of fiber, plus probiotics from kefir that may help support a healthy digestive system. We love sweet fresh raspberries to top off this easy breakfast, but any of your favorite berries or chopped fresh fruit will work well.

04 of 18 Mango Raspberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

05 of 18 Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split View Recipe Carson Downing This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

06 of 18 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

07 of 18 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

08 of 18 Chocolate-Raspberry Oatmeal View Recipe Start your morning off right with this hot bowl of oatmeal, flavored with cocoa powder and fresh raspberries.

09 of 18 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

10 of 18 Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie View Recipe Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

11 of 18 Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey View Recipe Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

12 of 18 Sheet-Pan Pancakes View Recipe Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes—peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry—at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!

13 of 18 Lemon-Raspberry Muffins View Recipe The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.

14 of 18 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl View Recipe For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

15 of 18 Raspberry Overnight Muesli View Recipe In this overnight muesli recipe, yogurt softens the oats to make them creamy and delicious. Don't have raspberries on hand? Try adding chopped apple, blueberries or dried cranberries instead to this healthy overnight muesli recipe.

16 of 18 Berry Morning Muffin View Recipe These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.

17 of 18 Nut & Berry Parfait View Recipe In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.