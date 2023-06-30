15 Corn Side Dishes You'll Want to Make Forever

It's corn season, so make the most of your cobs with these delicious sides. Whether it's starring in a salad, dip or on the grill, these highly-rated corn recipes are perfect for summer dinners. Recipes like our Hot Honey Corn Salad and Skillet Corn are loved by our readers, so we know you'll want to make them again and again.

01 of 15 Scalloped Corn View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Each bite of this spoonable scalloped corn features sweet, crunchy nuggets of corn in a creamy sauce topped with crispy crushed crackers. We use frozen corn to keep the prep time to a minimum, but if fresh corn is in season, it won't disappoint. You will need 12 to 16 ears of corn to get 8 cups of corn kernels. Serve this easy side dish alongside pulled pork or ribs at your next barbecue, with collard greens on the side.

02 of 15 Hot Honey Corn Salad Is the Perfect Summer Side View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Sweet corn combines with hot honey for a nice overall balance of hot and sweet flavors in this delicious summer side dish. Serve this easy salad alongside grilled chicken or steak, or ditch the greens on the bottom and enjoy the corn mixture as a taco or burrito bowl topping.

03 of 15 Garlic Butter Campfire Corn View Recipe This flavorful corn couldn't be easier to prepare. Just cover the ears of corn in a quick garlic-and-chive-flavored butter and wrap in foil and they're ready to throw on the grill at home or over coals at the campsite.

04 of 15 Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper View Recipe Fred Hardy This TikTok-trending, veggie-packed salsa gets inspiration from Texas caviar (aka cowboy caviar), a dish created in 1940 to ring in the New Year by Helen Corbitt, who was a chef at Neiman Marcus. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or try it as a topping for grilled meat or fish, or as a filling for a quick quesadilla.

05 of 15 Esquites (Mexican Corn) View Recipe This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.

06 of 15 Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip View Recipe Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this tasty dip inspired by Mexican elote and esquites. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.

07 of 15 Skillet Corn View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This skillet corn recipe features plenty of sweet, fresh summer corn. A small amount of aromatics complement the corn but don't overpower it. Parsley adds color and freshness.

08 of 15 Cheesy Corn Casserole View Recipe This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.

09 of 15 Black Bean, Corn & Avocado Pasta Salad View Recipe Jen Causey Serve this colorful, veggie-packed pasta salad at your next outdoor gathering. From creamy avocado to crunchy bell peppers, this pasta salad is full of texture and flavor. A homemade herb-lime vinaigrette ties everything together.

10 of 15 Air-Fryer Roasted Corn Salsa View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter This easy corn salsa has a great depth of flavor, thanks to the air fryer. "Roasting" the corn, pepper and tomatoes brings out smoky and caramelized notes in the vegetables. Use this dip as a pairing with meat or fish, or scoop it up with your favorite tortilla chips.

11 of 15 Avocado & Corn Salad View Recipe In this fresh summer salad recipe, sweet corn and honey balance nicely with tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Bring it along to your next summer picnic or pair it with grilled shrimp or chicken for an easy weeknight meal.

12 of 15 Mexican Street Corn View Recipe Soaking the corn in its husk in water for up to two hours before grilling is definitely a new approach to cooking corn on the cob, but give it a try! The addition of salt, spices and cheese takes this side dish to new levels.

13 of 15 Corn Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce View Recipe This healthier version of classic corn fritters uses less oil for frying but still packs plenty of fresh corn flavor. A creamy dill sauce on the side brightens up each bite.

14 of 15 Stir-Fried Carrots, Corn & Peppers View Recipe This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a "hard vegetable," should be stir-fried for a minute before adding "medium-hard" vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add "soft or leafy vegetables" in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.