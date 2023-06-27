14 Summer Brunch Recipes You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Published on June 27, 2023
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Photo: Carson Downing

Make a delicious brunch in 20 minutes or less with these easy recipes. Not only are these brunches quick and simple, but they also highlight seasonal fruits and veggies to help you enjoy the full extent of summer's ingredients. Try recipes like our 10-Minute Spinach Omelet and Avocado Egg Toast for a bright, healthy and nutritious late morning meal.

01 of 14

Breakfast Naan Pizza

breakfast naan pizza
Ted Cavanaugh

Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

02 of 14

Avocado-Egg Toast

5631902.jpg

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

03 of 14

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

4444943.jpg

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

04 of 14

10-Minute Spinach Omelet

10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Carson Downing

This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

05 of 14

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

4502825.jpg

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

06 of 14

Mushroom Omelet

Mushroom Omelet
Photography / Victor Protasio, Styling / Ruth Blackburn and Christina Daley

For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

07 of 14

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

5891454.jpg

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

08 of 14

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

3759358.jpg

Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

09 of 14

Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet

3759042.jpg

Eating a big healthy breakfast' like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe' may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.

10 of 14

Avocado & Kale Omelet

7881847.jpg

Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.

11 of 14

Fig & Ricotta Toast

4326938.jpg

This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

12 of 14

Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict

6048582.jpg

You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk.

13 of 14

Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

3759054.jpg

Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.

14 of 14

Salsa Egg Skillet

Salsa Egg Skillet
Ted Cavanaugh

Poach your egg right in flavorful tomatillo salsa to put a little kick in your breakfast. It's even better if you have some Roasted Tomatillo Salsa in the fridge.

