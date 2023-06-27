14 Summer Brunch Recipes You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Make a delicious brunch in 20 minutes or less with these easy recipes. Not only are these brunches quick and simple, but they also highlight seasonal fruits and veggies to help you enjoy the full extent of summer's ingredients. Try recipes like our 10-Minute Spinach Omelet and Avocado Egg Toast for a bright, healthy and nutritious late morning meal.

01 of 14 Breakfast Naan Pizza View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

02 of 14 Avocado-Egg Toast View Recipe Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

03 of 14 Vegan Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

04 of 14 10-Minute Spinach Omelet View Recipe Carson Downing This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

05 of 14 Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich View Recipe Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

06 of 14 Mushroom Omelet View Recipe Photography / Victor Protasio, Styling / Ruth Blackburn and Christina Daley For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.

07 of 14 Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes View Recipe These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

08 of 14 Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries View Recipe Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

09 of 14 Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet View Recipe Eating a big healthy breakfast' like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe' may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.

10 of 14 Avocado & Kale Omelet View Recipe Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.

11 of 14 Fig & Ricotta Toast View Recipe This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

12 of 14 Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict View Recipe You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk.

13 of 14 Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos View Recipe Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.