24 Low-Sodium Dinners to Support Heart Health

Following a heart-healthy eating pattern just got easier with these flavor-packed low-sodium dinner recipes. These dishes feature whole grains, vegetables and healthy fats while limiting sodium and saturated fat to help support your heart health. These dinners also meet the American Heart Association's recommendations for a low-sodium diet which may help alleviate symptoms associated with high salt intake like bloating, constipation and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Lemon-Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables and Chhole (Chickpea Curry) are nutritious and delicious meals that help your heart stay healthy and keep you feeling your best.

01 of 24 Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls View Recipe These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.

02 of 24 Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad View Recipe Using everything bagel spice is a quick way to season and add extra crunch to breadcrumbs for chicken tenders. If you can't find any premixed, it's easy to make your own to have on hand for quick and easy recipes like this chicken tender-topped salad that's ready in just 25 minutes.

03 of 24 Chhole (Chickpea Curry) View Recipe This healthy Indian recipe is a flavorful chickpea curry that you can make in just 20 minutes. Also called chana masala, this dish is a comforting and delicious dinner.

04 of 24 Lemon-Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables View Recipe When you want pasta in no time, couscous is your best friend! The tiny pasta balls cook up in minutes, and absorb all the water so you don't have to fuss with draining. Tossed with sautéed vegetables plus leftover chicken, it's a fast and tasty meal in a bowl that's perfect as an easy dinner recipe.

05 of 24 Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens View Recipe In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.

06 of 24 Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas View Recipe One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up this chicken fajita recipe. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!

07 of 24 Fish Amandine View Recipe In this quick dinner recipe, fresh tilapia fillets are dipped in a buttermilk-panko coating, sprinkled with almonds and Parmesan, drizzled with melted butter and red pepper and baked until flakey. It may sound complicated, but it takes just 20 minutes from start-to-finish!

08 of 24 Skillet Chicken Potpie View Recipe A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.

09 of 24 Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce View Recipe This veggie burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve these vegan burgers on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce—it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing.

10 of 24 Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts View Recipe This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.

11 of 24 Cabbage Lo Mein View Recipe Jam-packed with a colorful medley of vegetables, this classic noodle dish relies on a bold sesame-soy sauce to tie all the flavors and textures together.

12 of 24 Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon View Recipe This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor.

13 of 24 Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken View Recipe A fresh tomato-and-basil topping on panko-crusted chicken cutlets makes an easy meal for family or casual entertaining.

14 of 24 Miso-Maple Salmon View Recipe White miso paste packs an umami punch to this healthy salmon recipe. But being the mildest and sweetest variety of the gluten-free fermented paste, it won't overpower this dish. Use any leftover salmon (within 3 days) to make our Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon, Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip or Spicy Salmon Cakes (see Associated Recipes).

15 of 24 Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry View Recipe This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.

16 of 24 Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad View Recipe This Asian-inspired dinner salad has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. Give the dressing a kick of heat by adding a bit of sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce that you can find in most large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.

17 of 24 Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara View Recipe Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.

18 of 24 Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade View Recipe Paprika and garlic powder make a quick Cajun-inspired seasoning that flavors salmon fillets in this easy dinner recipe. Traditionally, remoulade sauce is prepared with mayonnaise; here, we substitute nonfat Greek yogurt for a lighter version.

19 of 24 One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake View Recipe photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

20 of 24 Tofu Tacos View Recipe These quick vegan tacos, filled with a spicy tofu filling, make a perfect weeknight dinner. To keep them vegan, top them with shredded cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole. For vegetarians, add crumbled queso fresco.

21 of 24 Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce View Recipe How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.

22 of 24 Baked Beans with Ground Beef View Recipe Upgrade baked beans from a classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option.

23 of 24 Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole View Recipe This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.