14 Low-Carb Chocolate Dessert Recipes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Look no further than these nutritious and flavorful recipes to help satisfy your chocolate cravings. These desserts have 14 grams or less of carbohydrates per serving to help you meet your nutrition goals. Plus, eating dark chocolate may offer a variety of health benefits like increased focus, improved heart health and reduced risk of diabetes. Recipes like our Chocolate Nut Bark and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies will become go-to treats when you're in the mood for something sweet.

01 of 14

Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Eva Kolenko

All that's required to make fresh-from-the-oven cookies is five ingredients, a single bowl and 35 minutes. "These cookies are a staple in our house," says Top Chef 's Season 14 champ Brooke Williamson. "The almond butter they call for is loaded with healthy fats and adds protein. My son Hudson is a big fan of them too!" If you use roasted almond butter, your cookies will have a darker hue.

02 of 14

No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies

8500368.jpg

Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy and healthy no-bake cookies! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling.

03 of 14

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

7331276.jpg

Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.

04 of 14

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.

05 of 14

Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

chocolate orange and almond yogurt bark
Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.

06 of 14

Raspberry-Chocolate Coconut Yogurt Bark

chocolate coconut yogurt bark
Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

A thin layer of dairy-free coconut yogurt gets studded with raspberry jam and chocolate to create a frozen treat that will please kids and adults.

07 of 14

Magic Chocolate Drizzle

Magic Chocolate Drizzle
Photography / Jenny Huang, Food Styling / Tyna Hoang, Prop Styling / Nicole Louie

Drizzle this homemade Magic Shell chocolate topping over ice cream; it will firm up and create a crunchy shell as it cools.

08 of 14

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.

09 of 14

Chocolate Nut Bark

3884300.jpg

Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.

10 of 14

Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Cookies

Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Natural almond butter gives these gluten-free cookies a wonderfully rich flavor and tender, slightly chewy texture. Folding in chopped toasted almonds along with mini chocolate chips ensures plenty of chocolate and crunch in every bite.

11 of 14

Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate

Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate

You can fill these thumbprint cookies with jam or ruby chocolate, a naturally pink chocolate that has a tart, fruity flavor. You can find ruby chocolate (also called ruby cacao or ruby couverture) at some specialty grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, and online.

12 of 14

Chocolate Chunk-Walnut Meringue Cookies

Chocolate Chunk-Walnut Meringue Cookies

Look to these meringue cookies if you want a new, simple, no-fuss holiday cookie recipe. They're ready to eat after drying in the oven for an hour, but you can leave them in there longer–even overnight.

13 of 14

Chocolate-Coconut Thumbprints

Chocolate-Coconut Thumbprints

These double-chocolate thumbprints are filled with chocolate ganache and topped with toasted coconut. The ganache will set as it sits, but won't harden completely, so if you're going to pack the cookies up, layer them between pieces of wax paper to prevent them from sticking.

14 of 14

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

5099282.jpg

These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a collage of recipe photos of the 25 Diabetes Friendly Desserts
25 Diabetes-Friendly Desserts You'll Want to Make Forever
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Orange
13 Dessert Recipes to Celebrate Passover
Chocomole Pudding
27 Healthy Valentine's Day Treats with Chocolate
Spritz-Cookies-with-Sprinkles
15 Easy Christmas Cookies to Make This Season
Ginger & Spice Crackles
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Christmas Cookie Recipes
a recipe photo of the Cannoli Cookies served on a platter
24 Eye-Catching Christmas Cookie Recipes
Apple Crumble with Oats
22 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Dessert Recipes
Chocolate-Cherry Dump Cake
22 Healthy & Delicious Dessert Recipes Without Eggs
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
12 Easy Frozen Yogurt Bark Recipes for a Refreshing Treat
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
Our 20 Most Popular Desserts of 2022
chocolate-peppermint greek yogurt bark
16 Easy Make-Ahead Christmas Desserts You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less
Spritz-Cookies-with-Sprinkles
25 Holiday Cookie Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make
cranberry cheesecake bars
Our 25 Best Fall Cookies and Bars for Thanksgiving
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies on wire cooling rack
18 Cozy Diabetes-Friendly Desserts for Fall
Chocolate-Caramel Energy Bars
29 Healthy, Packable Snacks
Chocolate-Coconut Thumbprints
The 16 Best Holiday Cookies to Make This Month