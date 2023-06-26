14 Low-Carb Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Look no further than these nutritious and flavorful recipes to help satisfy your chocolate cravings. These desserts have 14 grams or less of carbohydrates per serving to help you meet your nutrition goals. Plus, eating dark chocolate may offer a variety of health benefits like increased focus, improved heart health and reduced risk of diabetes . Recipes like our Chocolate Nut Bark and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies will become go-to treats when you're in the mood for something sweet.

01 of 14 Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies View Recipe Eva Kolenko All that's required to make fresh-from-the-oven cookies is five ingredients, a single bowl and 35 minutes. "These cookies are a staple in our house," says Top Chef 's Season 14 champ Brooke Williamson. "The almond butter they call for is loaded with healthy fats and adds protein. My son Hudson is a big fan of them too!" If you use roasted almond butter, your cookies will have a darker hue.

02 of 14 No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies View Recipe Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy and healthy no-bake cookies! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling.

03 of 14 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies View Recipe Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.

04 of 14 Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies View Recipe This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.

05 of 14 Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.

06 of 14 Raspberry-Chocolate Coconut Yogurt Bark View Recipe Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh A thin layer of dairy-free coconut yogurt gets studded with raspberry jam and chocolate to create a frozen treat that will please kids and adults.

07 of 14 Magic Chocolate Drizzle View Recipe Photography / Jenny Huang, Food Styling / Tyna Hoang, Prop Styling / Nicole Louie Drizzle this homemade Magic Shell chocolate topping over ice cream; it will firm up and create a crunchy shell as it cools.

08 of 14 No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies View Recipe Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.

09 of 14 Chocolate Nut Bark View Recipe Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.

10 of 14 Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Cookies View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Natural almond butter gives these gluten-free cookies a wonderfully rich flavor and tender, slightly chewy texture. Folding in chopped toasted almonds along with mini chocolate chips ensures plenty of chocolate and crunch in every bite.

11 of 14 Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate View Recipe You can fill these thumbprint cookies with jam or ruby chocolate, a naturally pink chocolate that has a tart, fruity flavor. You can find ruby chocolate (also called ruby cacao or ruby couverture) at some specialty grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, and online.

12 of 14 Chocolate Chunk-Walnut Meringue Cookies View Recipe Look to these meringue cookies if you want a new, simple, no-fuss holiday cookie recipe. They're ready to eat after drying in the oven for an hour, but you can leave them in there longer–even overnight.

13 of 14 Chocolate-Coconut Thumbprints View Recipe These double-chocolate thumbprints are filled with chocolate ganache and topped with toasted coconut. The ganache will set as it sits, but won't harden completely, so if you're going to pack the cookies up, layer them between pieces of wax paper to prevent them from sticking.