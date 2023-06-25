21 Diabetes-Friendly, Mediterranean Diet Lunches for Summer

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest ways to eat, with research showing how it can help prevent cancer, obesity and heart disease . These lunch recipes not only follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet , but also focus on complex carbs and lower amounts of saturated fat and sodium to keep your meals balanced, nutritious and appropriate for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . You'll notice lots of fiber-packed whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats to keep you energized through the afternoon. Plus, recipes like our Salmon Rice Bowl and Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken are packed with seasonal ingredients like cucumber, tomato and avocado to take advantage of the bountiful summer produce.

01 of 21 Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce View Recipe We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.

02 of 21 Salmon Rice Bowl View Recipe Ali Redmond Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes.

03 of 21 Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.

04 of 21 Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage View Recipe Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

05 of 21 Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken View Recipe Dark green lacinato kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in this healthy green goddess salad recipe.

06 of 21 Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls View Recipe This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

07 of 21 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna View Recipe This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

08 of 21 Chicken Fajita Bowls View Recipe These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.

09 of 21 Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame View Recipe Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.

10 of 21 Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls View Recipe Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy meal to pack for work throughout the week.

11 of 21 Salmon-Stuffed Avocados View Recipe Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

12 of 21 Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta View Recipe This flavorful and easy salmon quinoa bowl is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.

13 of 21 Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu & Peanut Dressing View Recipe Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.

14 of 21 Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame View Recipe The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.

15 of 21 Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls View Recipe Curry doesn't have to take hours to prepare. With the help of our sheet-pan meal-prep chicken (see associated recipe) and some cooked whole grains, you can make these meal-prep bowls in just a few minutes! Keep them in the fridge for an easy dinner on a busy weeknight or for healthy grab-and-go lunches throughout the week.

16 of 21 Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs View Recipe This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.

17 of 21 Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing View Recipe Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.

18 of 21 Chicken & Veggie Quesadilla View Recipe This easy quesadilla recipe uses canned cooked chicken to save time. You can also use leftover cooked chicken or turkey if you have it. Dice the vegetables up to 1 day ahead for even speedier prep.

19 of 21 Thai Zucchini Salad (Larb) View Recipe Larb is a classic salad with roots in Laos and Thailand. It typically features seasoned ground meat and lots of herbs and vegetables. Here, we use summer squash and quinoa for a satisfying veggie-based version.

20 of 21 Catchall Lunch Salad View Recipe This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.