26 Healthy Summer Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less

By Dillon Evans
Published on June 22, 2023
Egg Tartine

Make these summery breakfast recipes in 15 minutes or less. These dishes highlight seasonal produce like tomato, avocado, berries and spinach to give you bright and flavorful options for your morning meal. Recipes like our Egg Tartine and Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl are quick, easy and delicious ways to tackle the day ahead.

01 of 26

Avocado-Egg Toast

5631902.jpg

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

02 of 26

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

03 of 26

Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast

a recipe photo of the Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

04 of 26

Egg Tartine

Egg Tartine

Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.

05 of 26

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

8412477.jpg

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

06 of 26

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

3879396.jpg

The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

07 of 26

Breakfast Naan Pizza

breakfast naan pizza
Ted Cavanaugh

Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

08 of 26

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

4326809.jpg

Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

09 of 26

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

10 of 26

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

11 of 26

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Ana Cadena

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

12 of 26

Avocado & Kale Omelet

7881847.jpg

Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.

13 of 26

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

5891454.jpg

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

14 of 26

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

15 of 26

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

16 of 26

Spinach & Feta Scrambled Egg Pitas

5694957.jpg

This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.

17 of 26

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
Jen Causey

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

18 of 26

Really Green Smoothie

really green smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

19 of 26

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

5872985.jpg

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.

20 of 26

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

3756353.jpg

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

21 of 26

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

22 of 26

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet

7861194.jpg

Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longe

23 of 26

Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Best Mango Passion Fruit Green Smoothie
Jordan Provost

This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

24 of 26

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

25 of 26

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich 
Evan de Normandie

This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.

26 of 26

Ricotta-Berry Crepes

8530331.jpg

Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
13 Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help Reduce Inflammation
6440439.jpg
30 Days of 5-Minute Smoothie Recipes
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
30-Day High-Protein Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
West Coast Avocado Toast
21 15-Minute Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever 
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich 
16 Spring Breakfasts That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
breakfast naan pizza
25 Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Our 25 Best Healthy 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Plan
4027929.jpg
16 Gut-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the Scrambled Egg with Tofu
15 Vegetarian Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes
banana overnight oats
30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan
muesli with raspberries
16 5-Ingredient Breakfasts Ready in 10 Minutes
Egg & Spinach Tacos
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss