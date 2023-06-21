18 Heart Healthy Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation

These healthy snack recipes are nutritious and filling ways to stay energized. Each of these snacks meets our heart-healthy nutrition parameters by being low in saturated fat and sodium-conscious . Plus, these snacks are also made with anti-inflammatory ingredients like nuts, berries and dark chocolate that support heart health and combat pesky symptoms of inflammation like mental fog, digestion issues and joint pain. Recipes like our Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls and our Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl will help you feel refreshed and ready to take on whatever the day holds.

01 of 18 Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls View Recipe Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.

02 of 18 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

03 of 18 Everything Bagel Avocado Toast View Recipe Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.

04 of 18 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

05 of 18 Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe Alexander Shytsman This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.

06 of 18 Lemon-Parm Popcorn View Recipe Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.

07 of 18 Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter View Recipe With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

08 of 18 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl View Recipe For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

09 of 18 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

10 of 18 Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits View Recipe Johnny Autry These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.

11 of 18 Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie View Recipe This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

12 of 18 Almond-Stuffed Dates View Recipe Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

13 of 18 Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding View Recipe Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats—combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!

14 of 18 Rice Cake Snackwich View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Upgrade your rice cake snack with a schmear of almond butter and some sliced apple. This quick sandwich boasts 5 grams each of fiber and protein to help keep you satisfied.

15 of 18 Banana Energy Bites View Recipe Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.

16 of 18 Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

17 of 18 Homemade Trail Mix View Recipe Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.