18 Heart Healthy Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation

By Dillon Evans
Published on June 21, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

blueberry lemon energy balls
Photo: Ali Redmond

These healthy snack recipes are nutritious and filling ways to stay energized. Each of these snacks meets our heart-healthy nutrition parameters by being low in saturated fat and sodium-conscious. Plus, these snacks are also made with anti-inflammatory ingredients like nuts, berries and dark chocolate that support heart health and combat pesky symptoms of inflammation like mental fog, digestion issues and joint pain. Recipes like our Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls and our Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl will help you feel refreshed and ready to take on whatever the day holds.

01 of 18

Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls

7689146.jpg

Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.

02 of 18

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

03 of 18

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

4582292.jpg

Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.

04 of 18

Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

blueberry lemon energy balls
Ali Redmond

If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

05 of 18

Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts

a recipe photo of the Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts served in a bowl
Alexander Shytsman

This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.

06 of 18

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

4473511.jpg

Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.

07 of 18

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

3759286.jpg

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

08 of 18

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

09 of 18

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

5678189.jpg

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

10 of 18

Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits

Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits
Johnny Autry

These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.

11 of 18

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

3756353.jpg

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

12 of 18

Almond-Stuffed Dates

3759398.jpg

Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

13 of 18

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

4524458.jpg

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats—combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!

14 of 18

Rice Cake Snackwich

Rice Cake Snackwich
Ted Cavanaugh

Upgrade your rice cake snack with a schmear of almond butter and some sliced apple. This quick sandwich boasts 5 grams each of fiber and protein to help keep you satisfied.

15 of 18

Banana Energy Bites

banana energy bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.

16 of 18

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

17 of 18

Homemade Trail Mix

4473503.jpg

Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.

18 of 18

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.

