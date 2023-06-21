Our 27 Best Eggplant Recipes for Summer

These healthy eggplant recipes are the kind of entrées and side dishes that will have you scraping your plate all summer long. From hearty, cheesy pasta dishes to zesty eggplants from the grill, these four- and five-star rated dishes highlight the seasonal veggie in a delicious way. Make sure to stock up on the freshest eggplants because recipes like our Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese and Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad will leave you wanting more!

01 of 27 EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan View Recipe Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic eggplant Parmesan recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.

02 of 27 Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad View Recipe This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.

03 of 27 Eggplant Pomodoro Pasta View Recipe In this eggplant pasta dish, diced eggplant turns tender when sautéed with garlic and olive oil. Toss with fresh plum tomatoes, green olives and capers and you have a simple, tasty sauce. We like the eggplant pasta sauce over angel hair pasta, but any type will work. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a mixed green salad.

04 of 27 Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas View Recipe These eggplant pizzas have all the classic flavors of a real pizza without all the carbs. Opt for spicy Italian sausage if you like the heat! Serve these mini pizzas with a green salad on the side to complete the meal.

05 of 27 Yatimcheh (Iranian Eggplant, Tomato & Potato Stew) View Recipe Joy Howard Yatimcheh is a comforting, economical and easy-to-prepare Iranian vegetarian stew of eggplant, tomatoes and potatoes. This dish can be prepared year-round but is particularly flavorful with sweet late-summer tomatoes and eggplant. Serve yatimcheh with flatbread, like lavash or sangak, or rice, with a side of fresh herbs such as parsley, mint, basil or green onions, and plain yogurt. Read more about the author's connection to the recipe in Even Though We're Miles Apart, My Mother Still Guides Me at My Stove.

06 of 27 Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese View Recipe Here, we infuse eggplant Bolognese with savoriness by cooking the eggplant in the sausage drippings. Serve this family-friendly baked pasta with a salad and pour the adults a glass of Chianti.

07 of 27 Baked Breaded Eggplant View Recipe This breaded eggplant is baked to perfection with a crunchy outside and soft interior. It's wonderful dipped in marinara. If you want to elevate it further, add a sweet and tangy drizzle of balsamic glaze and a sprinkle of fresh basil leaves.

08 of 27 Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry View Recipe This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place.

09 of 27 Crispy Eggplant Parmesan Fries View Recipe The cheesy flavor and crispy crust on these eggplant "fries" is just like fried eggplant Parmesan, but with a fraction of the oil. They're the perfect appetizer for Italian night! Dip these crispy fries into a big hot bowl of your favorite marinara.

10 of 27 Eggplant Lasagna Rolls View Recipe Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will devour these comforting lasagna rolls. We use thinly sliced eggplant in place of pasta to cut the carbs. Preroasting the eggplant helps develop the flavor and softens the slices for easy rolling.

11 of 27 Caprese-Stuffed Eggplant View Recipe We took all the elements of a classic caprese--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinegar--and stuffed them inside a fresh-baked eggplant. The result is a perfect vegetarian, late-summer dinner everyone will enjoy.

12 of 27 Eggplant Rollatini View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This tender eggplant rollatini will melt in your mouth. Double-baking the eggplant helps soften the eggplant slices for rolling. If you have extra eggplant, chop it up and sauté it in oil with a little garlic and combine with wilted dark leafy greens like spinach or kale for an easy side. A hunk of toasted whole-grain bread completes the meal.

13 of 27 Roasted Eggplant with Lemon View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey This simple recipe for roasted eggplant with lemon is both tangy and savory and is a delicious side dish to pair with chicken or salmon. In addition to lemon, we season the eggplant with salt, pepper and the herbal, nutty flavor of za'atar. Za'atar is a seasoning blend that typically contains oregano and thyme (or similar herbs); sumac, which has a pleasant citrus flavor; and toasted sesame seeds. Chili powder, coriander and cumin may also be included in some za'atar blends.

14 of 27 Eggplant Schnitzel with Plum Slaw View Recipe Greg DuPree Sesame seeds add another layer of flavor to the coating on these crispy eggplant slices. If plums aren't in season, try another stone fruit for sweetness. Tomatoes are another good alternative.

15 of 27 Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds View Recipe Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.

16 of 27 Eggplant Parmesan View Recipe Eggplant Parmesan doesn't have to include layers of deep-fried eggplant and mountains of cheese. This healthy eggplant Parmesan recipe has is satisfying without piling on the calories and fat. Don't skip the step of salting the eggplant, especially if you want to freeze one of the casseroles. Salting helps to draw out extra moisture so the eggplant holds up better in the freezer. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a red-wine vinaigrette. This recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)--have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner.

17 of 27 Grilled Baby Eggplant Agrodolce View Recipe In this vegetable side dish, the Italian sauce agrodolce translates to sour ("agro") and sweet ("dolce"). Pro tip: It's as delicious on grilled summer vegetables as it is on bitter greens and roasted winter squash. Here, grilled eggplant acts like a sponge, soaking in that addictive sweet-sour sauce as it rests. No baby eggplant? No problem. Cut large eggplant into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

18 of 27 Grilled Eggplant Salad View Recipe This easy grilled eggplant salad is the healthy side dish you'll want to serve all summer long. It comes together in just 25 minutes and can be served warm or at room temperature, so it's equally suited to casual parties and weeknight dinners. The combination of eggplant, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions and fresh herbs makes for a salad that's full of bright flavors and colors. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish or as part of a vegetarian mezze platter with dips like hummus and pita bread.

19 of 27 Greek Stuffed Eggplant View Recipe This Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is filled with veggies and flavors of the Mediterranean. The dish is easy to pull together and the addition of cumin gives it a sweet, earthy note.

20 of 27 Roasted Eggplant Pasta View Recipe This easy roasted eggplant pasta dish is dressed with eggplant, fresh cherry tomatoes and plenty of fresh herbs. Feta cheese adds a savory note while the balsamic dressing brightens the flavor. It's the perfect summer vegetarian dinner.

21 of 27 Bulgur Pilaf with Eggplant, Pepper & Tomatoes (Hondros me Melitzanes) View Recipe On Crete, this pilaf is often made with xynohondros, or cracked wheat simmered in soured goat's milk. A sprinkling of feta pays homage to that flavor.

22 of 27 Eggplant Tortilla Casserole View Recipe This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.

23 of 27 Eggplant Curry View Recipe We cook the eggplant in the oven to speed up the recipe and keep things from getting too unruly on the stovetop. While the eggplant roasts, line up all of your ingredients and begin cooking to make this easy eggplant curry come together seamlessly. Any leftovers will hold up well and are great for taking to work for lunch.

24 of 27 Stuffed Eggplant View Recipe In this Italian stuffed eggplant recipe, fresh breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley make a simple, yet delicious filling for an "inside-out" eggplant Parmesan. Serve these stuffed eggplants as a light dinner along with a big salad.

25 of 27 Air-Fryer Eggplant View Recipe Jacob Fox This air-fryer eggplant is crispy on the outside with a tender middle. You can fit more slices in the basket when you use smaller eggplant. Dip these crispy slices in marinara or pesto, or drizzle with balsamic glaze.

26 of 27 Mixed Grill with Balsamic-Mustard Vegetables View Recipe This healthy dinner recipe is perfect for using up whatever fresh vegetables you have on hand. Just pay attention to cook time: denser vegetables, such as peppers and onions, take a bit longer than softer ones like zucchini and squash. Smaller ones, like cherry tomatoes, may need to be cooked in a grill basket.