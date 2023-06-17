29 Summer Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever

By Dillon Evans
Published on June 17, 2023
a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
Photo: Sara Haas

These healthy casserole recipes are the perfect side or entrée for summer. We combine seasonal produce like eggplant and tomato with tasty proteins like tuna and chicken to create a nutritious, satisfying recipe. Casseroles like our Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole and Zucchini Parmesan Casserole are bright and flavorful.

01 of 29

Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole

Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole
Rachel Marek

This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

02 of 29

Our Stuffed Pepper Casserole Is Packed with 23 Grams of Protein

a recipe photo of the Stuffed Pepper Casserole
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

You won't be stuffing any peppers for this stuffed pepper casserole, but you will be enjoying the sweet and smoky combination of flavors coming from bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika and ground beef. You can use precooked rice from the package or leftover brown rice if you have it. If using leftover rice, you will need about 1 1/2 cups.

03 of 29

Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole

Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis

Known as Tuna-Pea Wiggle to some, this family-friendly tuna noodle casserole tends to be made with canned soup and whole milk, which means high fat and sodium. We remedy this by making our own creamy mushroom sauce with nonfat milk thickened with a bit of flour. Look for whole-wheat egg noodles--they have more fiber than regular egg noodles (but this dish will work well and taste great with either).

04 of 29

Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

05 of 29

Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

7690855.jpg

Think of this vegetarian enchilada casserole as a veggie-packed Mexican-inspired lasagna with corn tortillas standing in for the noodles! If your peppers are mild and you like heat, opt for spicy pico de gallo. This easy vegetarian dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

06 of 29

Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan

88529.jpg

This cheesy baked eggplant Parmesan has no breading, which means it's easier to make than the traditional version. There's no dredging or frying—instead, the eggplant is roasted until tender before being layered in the casserole dish with a tangy homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. And without breading, this satisfying eggplant Parmesan is also gluten-free!

07 of 29

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

08 of 29

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).

09 of 29

Parmesan Mushroom Casserole

Parmesan Mushroom Casserole
Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis

Mushrooms are sprinkled with a crunchy, cheesy panko topping to create a delicious mushroom casserole that all will love.

10 of 29

Eggplant Tortilla Casserole

6349109.jpg

This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.

11 of 29

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
Sara Haas

This healthy vegetarian casserole is a standout on any table. Crushed red pepper provides a little kick to this creamy main dish. We love the ease of jarred roasted red peppers, but if you have time, feel free to roast them yourself.

12 of 29

Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro

Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
Greg DuPree

If you like the Mexican corn dish known as esquites, you'll love this creamy corn casserole. Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.

13 of 29

Cheesy Eggplant Casserole

8173497.jpg

This cheesy eggplant casserole has a light custard with deliciously tender and flavorful summer vegetables and fresh herbs. The cheese makes this easy dish creamy and decadent. Enjoy it for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.

14 of 29

Chicken Fajita Casserole

a recipe photo of the Chicken Fajita Casserole
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

This chicken fajita casserole combines classic fajita veggies and chicken thighs with corn tortillas and spices in one skillet for an easy dinner. Chicken thighs are tender and flavorful, but chicken breast or leftover chicken will work well too. Serve this easy casserole topped with your favorite fixings, like sour cream, avocado, salsa and/or chopped tomato.

15 of 29

Beef & Black Bean Nacho Casserole

a recipe image of the Tex-Mex Cheeseburger Casserole
Sara Haas

Hominy adds a chewy texture in this healthy casserole, which draws flavor inspiration from nachos. Crushed corn tortilla chips add a crunchy layer to complete the dish. Mild, medium and hot green chiles all work well, so choose what you like best depending on your heat preference.

16 of 29

Zucchini Parmesan Casserole

zucchini parmesan pesto casserole
Brie Passano

This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.

17 of 29

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

18 of 29

Nacho Cauliflower Casserole

a recipe photo of the Nacho Cauliflower Casserole served in a dish
Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This cauliflower casserole is inspired by nachos and stuffed with tender roasted cauliflower, sweet red pepper and brown rice. Salsa helps bind the ingredients together, along with melted cheese. Crushed tortilla chips on top add crunch. Serve with the suggested garnishes, or add your own favorite toppings to complete the dish.

19 of 29

Creamy Lemon-Parmesan Chicken Casserole

a recipe photo of Creamy Lemon Parmesan Chicken Casserole with Broccoli
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

This creamy chicken casserole recipe pops with lemon and savory Parmesan cheese. It's also loaded with vitamin C-packed broccoli. Using whole-wheat orzo ups the fiber content in this healthful and comforting dinner.

20 of 29

Baked Bean Casserole

Baked Bean Casserole
Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin

This tangy, quick and easy baked bean casserole is a great alternative to the sugary canned beans you see on grocery store shelves. These beans are well balanced and can feature your favorite barbecue sauce.

21 of 29

Twice-Baked Potatoes Casserole

Twice-Baked Potatoes Casserole
Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin

This twice-baked potatoes casserole has all the classic fixings in a creamy, smooth casserole. It can be prepped ahead of time, making it perfect for your next big gathering.

22 of 29

Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole

cheesy ground beef broccoli casserole
Christine Ma

This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.

23 of 29

Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole

Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Both homey and healthful, this cheesy dream of a casserole is loaded with nutrients from spinach, and super savory and lip-smack-y from all the sautéed mushrooms. Any 'shroom will do, so pick your fave.

24 of 29

Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole

Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole
Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

This broccoli-quinoa casserole makes a hearty vegetarian main dish. As the quinoa absorbs water and cooks, it creates the perfect amount of steam for cooking the broccoli. The broccoli is crisp-tender and adds texture to contrast with the creamy, cheesy quinoa. Swap in tricolor quinoa, if you prefer.

25 of 29

Caprese Casserole

a recipe photo of the Caprese Casserole served in a dish with a wooden spoon dipped in it and tomatoes, basil, and a towel beside it
Sara Haas

This healthy casserole comes together easily, making it the perfect choice for any weeknight dinner. Be sure not to overcook the pasta or it will turn mushy. And don't skip the balsamic vinegar at the end—it's a bright finishing touch.

26 of 29

Tomato Casserole

8388693.jpg

Cook and activist Mable Clarke serves this craveable side dish at the monthly fish fry she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church in South Carolina. While the cheese crackers may draw you in, it's the baked tomatoes that keep you coming back for more. When she's cooking for hundreds of guests at the fish fry, Clarke uses canned tomatoes and green chiles for this dish. Since you're likely not cooking for 400, we adapted the recipe to use fresh tomatoes.

27 of 29

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).

28 of 29

Cheesy Corn Casserole

8504173.jpg

This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.

29 of 29

Cheesy Roasted Eggplant Skillet Casserole

Cheesy Roasted Eggplant Skillet Casserole
Ali Redmond

Layers of tender eggplant, creamy white beans, ricotta and marinara combine to create a flavorful skillet casserole. Serve this hearty casserole directly from the skillet for a fun presentation. Pair with a side salad for a complete meal.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
21 Comforting, Creamy Dinner Casseroles with Three Steps or Less
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
15 Mediterranean Diet Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole
14 Easy, Healthy Casserole Recipes to Feed a Crowd
a collage featuring recipe photos from 22 High Protein Dinner Casseroles in 3 Steps or Less
22 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Our 20 Most Popular Casseroles of 2022
chipotle ranch chicken casserole
17 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Casserole Recipes
a collage of some of the 12 Low-Carb, High Protein Casserole Recipes
12 Low-Carb, High-Protein Casserole Recipes
Cheesy Sweet Potato & Black Bean Casserole
17 Cozy Casseroles That Are High in Fiber
Cabbage Roll Casserole
30 Casserole Recipes Perfect for Sunday Dinner
Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole
13 Spring Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
A Month of Comforting, Creamy Dinner Casseroles
a collage of some of the 15 Winter Casserole Dinners in 3 Steps or Less
15 Winter Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
20 Creamy Pasta Bakes You'll Want to Make Forever
Baked Spaghetti
23 Comforting Creamy Casseroles That Are High in Protein
Cheesy Roasted Eggplant Skillet Casserole
18 Comforting, Creamy Skillet Casseroles
White Chicken Lasagna
13 Chicken Pasta Bakes Perfect for Dinner