29 Summer Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever

These healthy casserole recipes are the perfect side or entrée for summer. We combine seasonal produce like eggplant and tomato with tasty proteins like tuna and chicken to create a nutritious, satisfying recipe. Casseroles like our Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole and Zucchini Parmesan Casserole are bright and flavorful.

01 of 29 Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole View Recipe Rachel Marek This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

02 of 29 Our Stuffed Pepper Casserole Is Packed with 23 Grams of Protein View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle You won't be stuffing any peppers for this stuffed pepper casserole, but you will be enjoying the sweet and smoky combination of flavors coming from bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika and ground beef. You can use precooked rice from the package or leftover brown rice if you have it. If using leftover rice, you will need about 1 1/2 cups.

03 of 29 Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole View Recipe Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis Known as Tuna-Pea Wiggle to some, this family-friendly tuna noodle casserole tends to be made with canned soup and whole milk, which means high fat and sodium. We remedy this by making our own creamy mushroom sauce with nonfat milk thickened with a bit of flour. Look for whole-wheat egg noodles--they have more fiber than regular egg noodles (but this dish will work well and taste great with either).

04 of 29 Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

05 of 29 Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole View Recipe Think of this vegetarian enchilada casserole as a veggie-packed Mexican-inspired lasagna with corn tortillas standing in for the noodles! If your peppers are mild and you like heat, opt for spicy pico de gallo. This easy vegetarian dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

06 of 29 Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan View Recipe This cheesy baked eggplant Parmesan has no breading, which means it's easier to make than the traditional version. There's no dredging or frying—instead, the eggplant is roasted until tender before being layered in the casserole dish with a tangy homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. And without breading, this satisfying eggplant Parmesan is also gluten-free!

07 of 29 Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake View Recipe This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

08 of 29 Chicken & Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).

09 of 29 Parmesan Mushroom Casserole View Recipe Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis Mushrooms are sprinkled with a crunchy, cheesy panko topping to create a delicious mushroom casserole that all will love.

10 of 29 Eggplant Tortilla Casserole View Recipe This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.

11 of 29 Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole View Recipe Sara Haas This healthy vegetarian casserole is a standout on any table. Crushed red pepper provides a little kick to this creamy main dish. We love the ease of jarred roasted red peppers, but if you have time, feel free to roast them yourself.

12 of 29 Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro View Recipe Greg DuPree If you like the Mexican corn dish known as esquites, you'll love this creamy corn casserole. Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.

13 of 29 Cheesy Eggplant Casserole View Recipe This cheesy eggplant casserole has a light custard with deliciously tender and flavorful summer vegetables and fresh herbs. The cheese makes this easy dish creamy and decadent. Enjoy it for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.

14 of 29 Chicken Fajita Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This chicken fajita casserole combines classic fajita veggies and chicken thighs with corn tortillas and spices in one skillet for an easy dinner. Chicken thighs are tender and flavorful, but chicken breast or leftover chicken will work well too. Serve this easy casserole topped with your favorite fixings, like sour cream, avocado, salsa and/or chopped tomato.

15 of 29 Beef & Black Bean Nacho Casserole View Recipe Sara Haas Hominy adds a chewy texture in this healthy casserole, which draws flavor inspiration from nachos. Crushed corn tortilla chips add a crunchy layer to complete the dish. Mild, medium and hot green chiles all work well, so choose what you like best depending on your heat preference.

16 of 29 Zucchini Parmesan Casserole View Recipe Brie Passano This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.

17 of 29 Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole View Recipe This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

18 of 29 Nacho Cauliflower Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This cauliflower casserole is inspired by nachos and stuffed with tender roasted cauliflower, sweet red pepper and brown rice. Salsa helps bind the ingredients together, along with melted cheese. Crushed tortilla chips on top add crunch. Serve with the suggested garnishes, or add your own favorite toppings to complete the dish.

19 of 29 Creamy Lemon-Parmesan Chicken Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This creamy chicken casserole recipe pops with lemon and savory Parmesan cheese. It's also loaded with vitamin C-packed broccoli. Using whole-wheat orzo ups the fiber content in this healthful and comforting dinner.

20 of 29 Baked Bean Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This tangy, quick and easy baked bean casserole is a great alternative to the sugary canned beans you see on grocery store shelves. These beans are well balanced and can feature your favorite barbecue sauce.

21 of 29 Twice-Baked Potatoes Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This twice-baked potatoes casserole has all the classic fixings in a creamy, smooth casserole. It can be prepped ahead of time, making it perfect for your next big gathering.

22 of 29 Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe Christine Ma This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.

23 of 29 Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis Both homey and healthful, this cheesy dream of a casserole is loaded with nutrients from spinach, and super savory and lip-smack-y from all the sautéed mushrooms. Any 'shroom will do, so pick your fave.

24 of 29 Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole View Recipe Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee This broccoli-quinoa casserole makes a hearty vegetarian main dish. As the quinoa absorbs water and cooks, it creates the perfect amount of steam for cooking the broccoli. The broccoli is crisp-tender and adds texture to contrast with the creamy, cheesy quinoa. Swap in tricolor quinoa, if you prefer.

25 of 29 Caprese Casserole View Recipe Sara Haas This healthy casserole comes together easily, making it the perfect choice for any weeknight dinner. Be sure not to overcook the pasta or it will turn mushy. And don't skip the balsamic vinegar at the end—it's a bright finishing touch.

26 of 29 Tomato Casserole View Recipe Cook and activist Mable Clarke serves this craveable side dish at the monthly fish fry she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church in South Carolina. While the cheese crackers may draw you in, it's the baked tomatoes that keep you coming back for more. When she's cooking for hundreds of guests at the fish fry, Clarke uses canned tomatoes and green chiles for this dish. Since you're likely not cooking for 400, we adapted the recipe to use fresh tomatoes.

27 of 29 Chicken & Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).

28 of 29 Cheesy Corn Casserole View Recipe This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.