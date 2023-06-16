16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

Whether you like overnight oats or the classic eggs and toast, you'll love one of these healthy breakfast recipes. These breakfasts can be prepared in three steps or less, which makes them perfect for busy mornings. Recipes like our Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa and Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats are tasty, nutritious and easy to make.

01 of 16 Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches View Recipe Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

02 of 16 Classic Breakfast Banana Split View Recipe Carson Downing Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce." We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.

03 of 16 Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

04 of 16 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Jordan Provost This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

05 of 16 Berry Chia Pudding View Recipe Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.

06 of 16 Black Beans, Rice & Fried Egg View Recipe Sara Haas Using leftover cooked brown rice is a great and easy way to get breakfast on the table fast. To keep things quick, we use canned beans and baby spinach, which don't require any advance prep. A drizzle of hot sauce brings everything together.

07 of 16 Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly) View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go.

08 of 16 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

09 of 16 Apple & Peanut Butter Toast View Recipe A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

10 of 16 Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A hash brown makes a great substitute for toast in this easy, five-minute breakfast recipe. Using the microwave to cook the hash brown keeps prep time down, but if you have a few extra minutes, pop it in the toaster to finish it for a crispy base.

11 of 16 Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

12 of 16 Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups View Recipe These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.

13 of 16 Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

14 of 16 Coconut-Mango Oats View Recipe Sara Haas Give plain oats a makeover with this quick, five-minute breakfast idea. Adding just a bit of toasted coconut, some vanilla extract and fresh (or frozen) mango provides plenty of flavor. We use oat milk here, but feel free to switch it to dairy or any other plant-based, unsweetened milk too.

15 of 16 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl View Recipe For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.