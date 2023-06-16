16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

By Dillon Evans
Published on June 16, 2023
recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
Photo: Sara Haas

Whether you like overnight oats or the classic eggs and toast, you'll love one of these healthy breakfast recipes. These breakfasts can be prepared in three steps or less, which makes them perfect for busy mornings. Recipes like our Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa and Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats are tasty, nutritious and easy to make.

01 of 16

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

7761813.jpg

Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

02 of 16

Classic Breakfast Banana Split

classic breakfast banana split
Carson Downing

Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce." We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.

03 of 16

Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats

a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

04 of 16

Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Best Mango Passion Fruit Green Smoothie
Jordan Provost

This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

05 of 16

Berry Chia Pudding

5872993.jpg

Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.

06 of 16

Black Beans, Rice & Fried Egg

recipe photo of the Black Beans, Rice & Fried Egg
Sara Haas

Using leftover cooked brown rice is a great and easy way to get breakfast on the table fast. To keep things quick, we use canned beans and baby spinach, which don't require any advance prep. A drizzle of hot sauce brings everything together.

07 of 16

Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly)

a recipe photo of the Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go.

08 of 16

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

3759411.jpg

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

09 of 16

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

10 of 16

Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa

recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
Sara Haas

A hash brown makes a great substitute for toast in this easy, five-minute breakfast recipe. Using the microwave to cook the hash brown keeps prep time down, but if you have a few extra minutes, pop it in the toaster to finish it for a crispy base.

11 of 16

Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats

a recipe photo of the Raspberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman
12 of 16

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

4526735.jpg

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.

13 of 16

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

4582993.jpg

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

14 of 16

Coconut-Mango Oats

recipe photo of Coconut-Mango Oats
Sara Haas

Give plain oats a makeover with this quick, five-minute breakfast idea. Adding just a bit of toasted coconut, some vanilla extract and fresh (or frozen) mango provides plenty of flavor. We use oat milk here, but feel free to switch it to dairy or any other plant-based, unsweetened milk too.

15 of 16

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

16 of 16

Banana Oatmeal

Banana Oatmeal
Caitlin Bensel

This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oatmeal
20 Healthy Breakfast Recipes When You Need an Energy Boost
banana overnight oats
30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan
Egg & Spinach Tacos
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
20 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
 30 Days of Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts
West Coast Avocado Toast
21 15-Minute Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever 
a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Salad Sandwich
Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in May
4027929.jpg
16 Gut-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
22 Restaurant Copycat Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli
Our 20 Most Popular Diabetes-Friendly Recipes Right Now
a recipe photo of the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
18 Easy Breakfast Recipes That Aren't Eggs
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Our 25 Best Healthy 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Plan
breakfast naan pizza
25 Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less