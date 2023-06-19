30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

Summer means fresh flavors and easy meals, and these pasta dinners check all the boxes. With seasonal veggies like corn, eggplant, tomatoes and zucchini, you'll be using up your produce in no time. Plus, these evening meals only take 30 minutes or less to make, so you can look forward to spending less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the sunshine. Recipes like our Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach and Creamy Avocado Pasta are delicious dinners you'll want to make all summer long.

01 of 30 Pasta Salad View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn A quick dressing made from za'atar, red-wine vinegar and oil coats the noodles in this healthy pasta salad recipe. Cucumber adds crunch, while parsley provides an herbaceous note. Serve as a side dish or add protein like grilled chicken or shrimp to make it a complete meal.

02 of 30 Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach Is the Perfect Summer Dinner View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This luscious weeknight pasta dish features burrata cheese—a soft cow's-milk cheese that looks similar to fresh mozzarella but features a creamy center that melts beautifully. You can substitute chopped fresh summer-ripe tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes. If they are plump and juicy they will moisten and flavor the pasta well so you can hold back on adding the full amount of pasta water. Serve with crusty garlic bread and a green salad on the side.

03 of 30 One-Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta with Zucchini View Recipe Diana Chistruga This one-pot creamy chicken with zucchini is comfort food at its best. Here, we take advantage of fresh summer zucchini, which lightens up the dish. This easy dinner is made all in one pot on the stovetop, so you can give your oven a rest on a warm day and enjoy an easy cleanup.

04 of 30 Creamy Avocado Pasta View Recipe Jen Causey This creamy avocado pasta gets its vibrant color from spinach and avocado, which combine to create a flavorful sauce. Serve the pasta with grilled shrimp or salmon for a boost of protein. Or keep this avocado pasta vegan and top with a portobello mushroom.

05 of 30 Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach & Feta Penne Pasta View Recipe In this quick 20-minute dinner recipe, tender penne pasta is combined with garlic, roasted red peppers and spinach and topped with crumbled feta cheese for a fast and easy Mediterranean-inspired meal. This recipe was graciously shared by EatingWell reader Dottie Carpenter, who states, "Recipes are no good if they're not shared!"

06 of 30 Lemon Crab Pasta View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer Earthy, savory miso complements the flavor of the sweet crab perfectly in this quick and easy lemon crab pasta dish. A punch of garlic adds depth, and lemon adds some sunshine, while parsley refreshes and brings a pop of color. While you could substitute whole-wheat pasta for added fiber, regular pasta allows the flavors of the crab and lemon to shine.

07 of 30 BLT Pasta View Recipe Slab bacon lets you get a thicker dice than presliced bacon that will hold its own in the pasta; if it's hard for you to find, just use thick-cut sliced bacon. Peppery watercress wilts well yet maintains a little crunch. Arugula would also work.

08 of 30 Super Green Pasta View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Pack in your veggies with this quick and easy green pasta. Plenty of kale and spinach transform into a vibrant green sauce once cooked and blended with basil, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese for a pesto-like flavor. Enjoy this easy vegetarian pasta as is, or add grilled chicken or white beans for a boost of protein.

09 of 30 Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon View Recipe Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.

10 of 30 Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle We take the flavors of green goddess dressing—lemon, anchovy and herbs—and use them as the base for a colorful, bright pasta sauce. We like a mix of basil, chives, parsley and tarragon, but you can mix herbs depending on what you have on hand. Adding ricotta to the sauce creates a luscious, velvety texture, while the acidity from the lemon juice balances out the creaminess. We use shells, which hold the pools of sauce well, but you could easily swap in another noodle if you prefer. To amp up the veggies even more, try adding asparagus or peas to the dish.

11 of 30 Parmesan Eggplant Pasta View Recipe This lightened-up version of the classic eggplant pasta dish swaps out some of the cheese and uses protein-rich lentil pasta.

12 of 30 One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing.

13 of 30 Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes View Recipe This easy ravioli recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.

14 of 30 One-Pot Lemon-Broccoli Pasta with Parmesan View Recipe This hearty pasta dish with bright, fresh flavor is ideal for busy weeknights. The Parmesan adds welcome saltiness and notes of umami and you get added texture from the slight crunch of broccoli and whole-wheat noodles. Add some shredded rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp or crispy chickpeas to punch up the protein.

15 of 30 Spinach, Lima Bean & Crispy Pancetta Pasta View Recipe We opt for fresh spinach pasta here--it cooks quickly and adds a pop of color. Cooking lima beans in pancetta drippings infuses them with flavor.

16 of 30 Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta View Recipe The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.

17 of 30 Creamy Corn & Bacon Pasta View Recipe Jacob Fox This creamy corn and bacon pasta picks up salty notes from the bacon and has pops of sweet corn in a light, creamy sauce. This quick pasta recipe is perfect for a warm summer weeknight when corn is at its peak.

18 of 30 Caprese Pasta Salad View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

19 of 30 Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.

20 of 30 Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad View Recipe This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.

21 of 30 White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi View Recipe Jacob Fox Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe—providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.

22 of 30 One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Tomatoes View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This one-pot pasta dinner is simple, fresh, and healthy—what's not to love? Cooking the pasta right in the sauce saves time and cleanup while infusing the noodles with more flavor. This speedy recipe is also endlessly adaptable, and lends itself to plenty of easy ingredient swaps (make sure to check out the clever riffs below). Change up the spinach for any vegetables you have on hand such as sliced zucchini and mushrooms, or add leftover chicken or cooked and crumbled sausage. We've happily embraced whole-wheat spaghetti as a healthier alternative to white pasta; it works especially well in this one-pot application.

23 of 30 Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp View Recipe Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

24 of 30 Roasted Eggplant Pasta View Recipe This easy roasted eggplant pasta dish is dressed with eggplant, fresh cherry tomatoes and plenty of fresh herbs. Feta cheese adds a savory note while the balsamic dressing brightens the flavor. It's the perfect summer vegetarian dinner.

25 of 30 Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini View Recipe Laura Kanya & Breana Killeen In this creamy peanut noodle recipe, we swapped half the pasta for zucchini noodles to reduce the carbs and calories, and bump up the vegetables. Zucchini noodles can be found in the prepped vegetable section of your grocery store, or grab your spiralizer and make them from scratch. Two medium or one large zucchini should give you 6 cups.

26 of 30 Tomato, Corn & Basil Spaghetti Salad View Recipe Fred Hardy This bright spaghetti salad makes the most of summer produce. Zucchini and corn get charred on the grill, while cherry tomatoes add freshness and color. Tossing the pasta in the tangy lemon-feta vinaigrette while it's warm helps it absorb the flavors better. Serve this pasta as a vegetarian main or serve alongside grilled chicken or shrimp.

27 of 30 Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette View Recipe Sara Haas In our humble opinion, the dressing makes this salad. Tangy and zesty with a bit of a crunch from the shallots, this cilantro-mint-shallot vinaigrette will quickly become your go-to. Make the dressing and chop up the veggies while you wait for the pasta to cook, then mix everything and enjoy!

28 of 30 One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta View Recipe This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

29 of 30 Lemon Chicken Pasta View Recipe In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.