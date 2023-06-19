30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023
8239558.jpg

Summer means fresh flavors and easy meals, and these pasta dinners check all the boxes. With seasonal veggies like corn, eggplant, tomatoes and zucchini, you'll be using up your produce in no time. Plus, these evening meals only take 30 minutes or less to make, so you can look forward to spending less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the sunshine. Recipes like our Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach and Creamy Avocado Pasta are delicious dinners you'll want to make all summer long.

01 of 30

Pasta Salad

a recipe photo of the Pasta Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

A quick dressing made from za'atar, red-wine vinegar and oil coats the noodles in this healthy pasta salad recipe. Cucumber adds crunch, while parsley provides an herbaceous note. Serve as a side dish or add protein like grilled chicken or shrimp to make it a complete meal.

02 of 30

Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach Is the Perfect Summer Dinner

a recipe photo of the Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This luscious weeknight pasta dish features burrata cheese—a soft cow's-milk cheese that looks similar to fresh mozzarella but features a creamy center that melts beautifully. You can substitute chopped fresh summer-ripe tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes. If they are plump and juicy they will moisten and flavor the pasta well so you can hold back on adding the full amount of pasta water. Serve with crusty garlic bread and a green salad on the side.

03 of 30

One-Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta with Zucchini

One-Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta with Zucchini
Diana Chistruga

This one-pot creamy chicken with zucchini is comfort food at its best. Here, we take advantage of fresh summer zucchini, which lightens up the dish. This easy dinner is made all in one pot on the stovetop, so you can give your oven a rest on a warm day and enjoy an easy cleanup.

04 of 30

Creamy Avocado Pasta

Creamy Avocado Pasta
Jen Causey

This creamy avocado pasta gets its vibrant color from spinach and avocado, which combine to create a flavorful sauce. Serve the pasta with grilled shrimp or salmon for a boost of protein. Or keep this avocado pasta vegan and top with a portobello mushroom.

05 of 30

Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach & Feta Penne Pasta

7855735.jpg

In this quick 20-minute dinner recipe, tender penne pasta is combined with garlic, roasted red peppers and spinach and topped with crumbled feta cheese for a fast and easy Mediterranean-inspired meal. This recipe was graciously shared by EatingWell reader Dottie Carpenter, who states, "Recipes are no good if they're not shared!"

06 of 30

Lemon Crab Pasta

Lemon Crab Pasta
Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer

Earthy, savory miso complements the flavor of the sweet crab perfectly in this quick and easy lemon crab pasta dish. A punch of garlic adds depth, and lemon adds some sunshine, while parsley refreshes and brings a pop of color. While you could substitute whole-wheat pasta for added fiber, regular pasta allows the flavors of the crab and lemon to shine.

07 of 30

BLT Pasta

ck- BLT Pasta

Slab bacon lets you get a thicker dice than presliced bacon that will hold its own in the pasta; if it's hard for you to find, just use thick-cut sliced bacon. Peppery watercress wilts well yet maintains a little crunch. Arugula would also work.

08 of 30

Super Green Pasta

a recipe photo of the Super Green Pasta served on a plate and topped with pine nuts and cheese
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Pack in your veggies with this quick and easy green pasta. Plenty of kale and spinach transform into a vibrant green sauce once cooked and blended with basil, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese for a pesto-like flavor. Enjoy this easy vegetarian pasta as is, or add grilled chicken or white beans for a boost of protein.

09 of 30

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

7124995.jpg

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.

10 of 30

Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta

a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta
Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

We take the flavors of green goddess dressing—lemon, anchovy and herbs—and use them as the base for a colorful, bright pasta sauce. We like a mix of basil, chives, parsley and tarragon, but you can mix herbs depending on what you have on hand. Adding ricotta to the sauce creates a luscious, velvety texture, while the acidity from the lemon juice balances out the creaminess. We use shells, which hold the pools of sauce well, but you could easily swap in another noodle if you prefer. To amp up the veggies even more, try adding asparagus or peas to the dish.

11 of 30

Parmesan Eggplant Pasta

8428233.jpg

This lightened-up version of the classic eggplant pasta dish swaps out some of the cheese and uses protein-rich lentil pasta.

12 of 30

One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake

One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing.

13 of 30

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

pan of Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

This easy ravioli recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.

14 of 30

One-Pot Lemon-Broccoli Pasta with Parmesan

overhead shot of brown bowl filled with rotini pasta, broccoli, parmesan and lemon slices

This hearty pasta dish with bright, fresh flavor is ideal for busy weeknights. The Parmesan adds welcome saltiness and notes of umami and you get added texture from the slight crunch of broccoli and whole-wheat noodles. Add some shredded rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp or crispy chickpeas to punch up the protein.

15 of 30

Spinach, Lima Bean & Crispy Pancetta Pasta

7678351.jpg

We opt for fresh spinach pasta here--it cooks quickly and adds a pop of color. Cooking lima beans in pancetta drippings infuses them with flavor.

16 of 30

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

6728438.jpg

The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner.

17 of 30

Creamy Corn & Bacon Pasta

Creamy Corn & Bacon Pasta
Jacob Fox

This creamy corn and bacon pasta picks up salty notes from the bacon and has pops of sweet corn in a light, creamy sauce. This quick pasta recipe is perfect for a warm summer weeknight when corn is at its peak.

18 of 30

Caprese Pasta Salad

Caprese Pasta Salad
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

19 of 30

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce (tk final title)
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.

20 of 30

Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad

8239558.jpg

This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.

21 of 30

White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi

White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi
Jacob Fox

Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe—providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.

22 of 30

One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Tomatoes

One-Pot Pasta With Spinach and Tomatoes in a pot
Caitlin Bensel

This one-pot pasta dinner is simple, fresh, and healthy—what's not to love? Cooking the pasta right in the sauce saves time and cleanup while infusing the noodles with more flavor. This speedy recipe is also endlessly adaptable, and lends itself to plenty of easy ingredient swaps (make sure to check out the clever riffs below). Change up the spinach for any vegetables you have on hand such as sliced zucchini and mushrooms, or add leftover chicken or cooked and crumbled sausage. We've happily embraced whole-wheat spaghetti as a healthier alternative to white pasta; it works especially well in this one-pot application.

23 of 30

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

6610048.jpg

Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

24 of 30

Roasted Eggplant Pasta

8141847.jpg

This easy roasted eggplant pasta dish is dressed with eggplant, fresh cherry tomatoes and plenty of fresh herbs. Feta cheese adds a savory note while the balsamic dressing brightens the flavor. It's the perfect summer vegetarian dinner.

25 of 30

Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini

a recipe photo Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini
Laura Kanya & Breana Killeen

In this creamy peanut noodle recipe, we swapped half the pasta for zucchini noodles to reduce the carbs and calories, and bump up the vegetables. Zucchini noodles can be found in the prepped vegetable section of your grocery store, or grab your spiralizer and make them from scratch. Two medium or one large zucchini should give you 6 cups.

26 of 30

Tomato, Corn & Basil Spaghetti Salad

Tomato, Corn & Basil Spaghetti Salad
Fred Hardy

This bright spaghetti salad makes the most of summer produce. Zucchini and corn get charred on the grill, while cherry tomatoes add freshness and color. Tossing the pasta in the tangy lemon-feta vinaigrette while it's warm helps it absorb the flavors better. Serve this pasta as a vegetarian main or serve alongside grilled chicken or shrimp.

27 of 30

Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette

a recipe photo of the Cashew, Chickpea & Avocado Salad with Coriander-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette
Sara Haas

In our humble opinion, the dressing makes this salad. Tangy and zesty with a bit of a crunch from the shallots, this cilantro-mint-shallot vinaigrette will quickly become your go-to. Make the dressing and chop up the veggies while you wait for the pasta to cook, then mix everything and enjoy!

28 of 30

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

6417947.jpg

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

29 of 30

Lemon Chicken Pasta

6599307.jpg

In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.

30 of 30

Tomato & Kale Pesto Pasta

6464966.jpg

This 25-minute pasta side dish goes well with chicken or fish and can be served either warm or at room temperature. Kale and basil create a fresh-tasting pesto that is packed with protein and taste, thanks to the addition of chickpeas. We like shaved Parmesan sprinkled on the top, but feel free to add toasted pine nuts or walnuts for some crunch.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
20 High-Protein Pasta Dinners for Summer
Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta
 21 Spring Pasta Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less 
easy salmon cakes with dressing
18 One-Pot Anti-Inflammatory Dinners for Summer
One-Pot Pasta With Spinach and Tomatoes in a pot
16 One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Summer
Creamy Artichoke Pasta
20 Creamy Pasta Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes
Asparagus and Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes on a plate with herb garnish
30-Day Spring Dinner Plan Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
30-Day Low-Calorie Mediterranean Diet Dinner Plan
a recipe photo of the Shirataki Noodles with Feta and Tomato
30 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta
Our 17 Best Chicken Pasta Dishes
a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
25 25-Minute Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
7671162.jpg
16 Pasta Salads You'll Want to Make Forever
One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta
16 30-Minute One-Pot Dinners to Make This Spring
a recipe photo of the Green Goddess Farro Bowl
21 Healthy Dinners That Use Up Your Spring Produce
Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan
21 One Skillet Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Make This Spring
Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms & Spinach
25 Vegetarian Pasta Dinners That Are High in Protein
8401873.jpg
14 Pasta Dinners You Can Make with Pantry Ingredients