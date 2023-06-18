13 Old-Fashioned Potato Salads That Taste Just Like Mom's

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on June 18, 2023
Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs
Photo: Jason Donnelly

When your meal is missing a hint of nostalgia, try one of these potato salad recipes. The perfect side dish for dinner or entertaining, these old-fashioned potato salads are a taste of home. Recipes like our Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs and Classic Potato Salad will become your go-to potluck dish.

01 of 13

Classic Potato Salad

3759079.jpg

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender.

02 of 13

Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs

Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs
Jason Donnelly

Capers and mustard add tanginess to this creamy salad, while chives, dill and parsley add fresh flavor and a splash of color.

03 of 13

Greek Potato Salad

4473531.jpg

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.

04 of 13

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

7690834.jpg

This loaded baked potato salad recipe marries traditional potato salad with all the fixing of a classic stuffed potato. It's creamy and decadent thanks to sour cream, mayo, bacon and Cheddar cheese. Take it along to your next picnic or potluck--friends and family will love it!

05 of 13

Lebanese Potato Salad

3756523.jpg

Dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and fresh mint, this invigorating—and dairy-free—potato salad makes the perfect summer potluck contribution.

06 of 13

Beet & Potato Salad

Beet & Potato Salad
Victor Protasio

This beet and potato salad, tossed with a combo of sour cream, vinegar and sweet pickles, is slightly sweet and tangy. To make prep go faster, you can skip roasting the beets yourself and use prepackaged cooked beets instead.

07 of 13

Mama's Potato Salad

3757780.jpg

Tossed with mayo, celery, hard-boiled eggs, onion and relish, this is one of the most simple and traditional potato salad recipes around. Sprinkling the still-warm potatoes with vinegar infuses them with more flavor than if you had added the vinegar to the dressing.

08 of 13

Instant-Pot Potato Salad

7892679.jpg

This Instant-Pot potato salad is one-pot cooking at its best. The potatoes and eggs cook together in the multicooker. Mustard and apple-cider vinegar lighten the potatoes nicely and add a great punch of acidity while the vegetables stay crisp and bright. Be sure to dress the potatoes when they're hot to help them best absorb the flavor of the dressing.

09 of 13

Jessica's Potato Salad

8240189.jpg

For this classic potato salad, culinary historian and cookbook author Jessica B. Harris riffs on her mother's recipe, adding hard-boiled eggs and sweet pickle relish. Serve this easy and flavorful potato salad alongside fried fish or just about any main course.

10 of 13

Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans

8110902.jpg

Soaking red onion in cold water helps mellow its raw bite while leaving its appealing crunch. This easy potato salad recipe is great at room temperature or chilled. If you're not planning on serving it right away, keep the dressing separate until you're ready to serve.

11 of 13

Curried Potato Salad

3759080.jpg

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.

12 of 13

New Potato Salad

5226814.jpg

This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.

13 of 13

Dill-Pickle Cauliflower & Potato Salad

a recipe photo of the Dill Pickle Cauliflower and Potato Salad
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Chopped dill pickles offer little nuggets of crunch to potato salad, but don't overlook the brine. Its big, tangy flavor can be used in salad dressings or as a drizzle for roasted or grilled veggies. A little bit goes a long way with pickle brine. It's high in sodium, so if you're using it to flavor a dish or dressing, start small.

