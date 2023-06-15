18 Quick & Easy Sides for Your Father's Day BBQ

Father's Day is about spending time appreciating the father figures in our lives. These healthy, quick and easy side dish recipes are ready in 30 minutes or less, so you can spend more time enjoying each other's company and less time cooking. Recipes like our Loaded Sweet Potatoes and Simple Sautéed Spinach will be the perfect side dishes for any Father's Day meal.

01 of 18 Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella View Recipe This fresh and colorful chopped salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from a classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Add grilled or roasted chicken for a quick main dish.

02 of 18 Quick & Easy Sautéed Broccolini View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Broccolini, with its long thin stems and small florets, is a cross between broccoli and gai lan or Chinese broccoli. This simple crisp-tender sautéed broccolini has zip from lemon and garlic and just a hint of heat from crushed red pepper. Serve alongside anything from roasted chicken to fish or steak.

03 of 18 Loaded Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Cheddar cheese, scallions and bacon flavor these "twice baked" sweet potatoes. Quick and easy to make, this loaded sweet potato recipe is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight meal.

04 of 18 Roasted Kalettes View Recipe Kalettes, a cross between kale and Brussels sprouts, cook quickly in a hot oven in this easy vegetable side dish recipe.

05 of 18 Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing View Recipe Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables round out this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.

06 of 18 Simple Sautéed Spinach View Recipe Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.

07 of 18 Cucumber Salad with Peanuts & Sweet Chili Sauce View Recipe Brittany Conerly Thai sweet chili sauce is a condiment often used for dipping that features a mix of chiles and garlic with a sweet base; it has a texture similar to honey. On its own, it adds balance and a hint of spice to savory dishes, or it can be combined with vinegar and salt as we do here for a punchy drizzle over fresh sliced cucumber.

08 of 18 Broccoli & Grape Salad View Recipe An unlikely pairing of grapes and broccoli creates an out-of-the-ordinary quick side dish. The sweet snappy bite of the grapes complements the crispy raw broccoli and onion, while the creamy dressing and toasted almonds pull it all together. Enjoy it for lunch or double the recipe for an easy potluck recipe everyone will love.

09 of 18 Easy Cilantro-Lime Rice View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This bright and tangy cilantro-lime rice makes a great addition to tacos or burrito bowls—or enjoy this easy side dish paired with grilled chicken or shrimp.

10 of 18 Smashed Zucchini with Lime, Cotija & Cilantro View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This smashed zucchini recipe is a great way to use up a bumper crop of fresh summer zucchini. Smashing the zucchini increases the surface area that absorbs the flavors of cilantro, cotija cheese and lime beautifully. If you can't find cotija cheese, feta cheese is a good substitute.

11 of 18 Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad View Recipe Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.

12 of 18 Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté View Recipe Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

13 of 18 Creamy Mac & Cheese with Corn View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This creamy mac and cheese pops with the sharp flavor of Cheddar cheese combined with sweet pops of fresh corn kernels. Cooking whole corncobs in the sauce brings the flavor of fresh corn to the forefront, but if you're in a pinch you can add 1½ cups of thawed frozen corn kernels to the mixture before baking instead.

14 of 18 Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette View Recipe This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary.

15 of 18 Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower View Recipe Roasting cauliflower transforms it into a crispy, tender vegetable. A sponge for other flavors, cauliflower can absorb any spice mix or marinade you add, like this warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic. Serve as a simple side dish, or stir it into salads or grain bowls to add more plant power.

16 of 18 4-Bean Salad with Herbed Tahini Dressing View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This vibrant twist on the classic salad uses fresh green beans and nutty, earthy tahini plus a ton of herbs that you can use based on your preference. Tahini can get bitter, but we balance that with a bit of honey. We liked the combination of parsley, tarragon and dill for the herbs.

17 of 18 Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan View Recipe Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini.