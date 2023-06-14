14 Dairy-Free Lunch Recipes to Help Reduce Inflammation

By Dillon Evans
Published on June 14, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Salmon Rice Bowl
Photo: Ali Redmond

These healthy lunch recipes are tasty ways to escape the midday slump. Made with anti-inflammatory ingredients like lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, these lunches are curated to help reduce pesky symptoms of inflammation like forgetfulness, skin irritation and joint pain. Plus, these recipes meet our dairy-free nutrition parameters so they're a good fit for those eating a dairy-free diet. Recipes like our Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls and our Salmon Rice Bowl are nutritious and energizing additions to your lunch menu.

01 of 14

Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Cuban Cauliflower Rice Bowl

In this riff on a healthy grain bowl recipe, we use cauliflower rice instead of another whole grain like brown rice to cut back on carbs and load up on veggie servings. A simple citrusy drizzle, inspired by Cuban mojo sauce, finishes these vegan rice bowls, perfect for lunch or dinner.

02 of 14

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

5238637.jpg

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

03 of 14

Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

04 of 14

Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts

3879386.jpg

Hot roasted vegetables lightly wilt the arugula in this healthy dinner salad recipe. Keep prep time minimal with leftover chicken, precut butternut squash and trimmed Brussels sprouts.

05 of 14

Salmon Rice Bowl

Salmon Rice Bowl
Ali Redmond

Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes.

06 of 14

White Bean & Avocado Toast

4582996.jpg

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

07 of 14

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

spinach and strawberry meal-prep salad
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts, gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.

08 of 14

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

5121276.jpg

Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.

09 of 14

Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl

4473416.jpg

Poke (pronounced poh-kay), the bite-size marinated fish salad famous in Hawaii, is so popular that it's sold by the pound in supermarkets. Now it has crossed the Pacific to become the meal-in-a-bowl du jour, served in eateries from Los Angeles to New York. But it's easy to make at home with this quick recipe. Sriracha and Chinese-style mustard add a touch of heat to the classic poke seasoning of soy sauce and sesame oil. Serving it over a brown rice salad makes it a meal.

10 of 14

Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing

veggie grain bowl in a glass to-go container

In about 10 minutes, you can prep a week's worth of lunches using 4 simple ingredients from your local specialty grocery store. To minimize prep, we're taking advantage of prechopped fresh veggie mix and frozen quinoa (which heats in the microwave in under 5 minutes). These crunchy chopped salad bowls are high in fiber but lower in calories, making them perfect for those following a reduced-calorie diet.

11 of 14

White Bean & Veggie Salad

White Bean & Veggie Salad

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

12 of 14

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

7439220.jpg

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).

13 of 14

Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

7218334.jpg

This healthy high-fiber salad comes together in just 10 minutes. Serve it right away or pack it in individual servings for four super-satisfying high-fiber lunches for the week ahead. To cut down on prep time, we're using preshredded Brussels sprouts from the produce department and store-bought roasted chickpeas. Look for roasted chickpea snacks with the healthy snacks or nuts at your grocery store.

14 of 14

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

green salad with edamame and beets
Katie Webster

This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.

