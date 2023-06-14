34 Strawberry Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Don't let those strawberries in your refrigerator go bad without making these healthy and delicious strawberry dishes. From strawberry cake and strawberry nice cream to strawberry smoothies and salads, these recipes are nutritious, tasty and equipped with four- and five-star reviews. Recipes like our Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark and our Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts will become staples in your home.

01 of 34 Strawberry Poke Cake View Recipe What makes this poke cake so special? After this lightened-up cake is baked and cooled, it's poked with holes (hence the name!) that are filled with fresh pureed strawberries thickened with gelatin to prevent the cake from getting soggy. The end result? Sweet strawberry flavor inside and out!

02 of 34 Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack is perfect for kids and adults alike.

03 of 34 Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken View Recipe Blaine Moats A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders.

04 of 34 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

05 of 34 Intense Strawberry Preserves View Recipe This strawberry preserve recipe is made in small batches, to reduce the amount of time the fruit is heated so it retains more of its intense fresh flavor. If you use about 25 percent underripe berries in the mix of berries (they're higher in natural pectin), you don't have to add any store-bought pectin.

06 of 34 Strawberry Nice Cream View Recipe Jennifer Causey This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.

07 of 34 Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts View Recipe Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.

08 of 34 Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh strawberries add the perfect touch of natural sweetness to these breakfast oatmeal cakes. When strawberries aren't in season, you can easily substitute frozen ones.

09 of 34 Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup View Recipe Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.

10 of 34 Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad View Recipe The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious. Recipe adapted from Danielle McNerney.

11 of 34 Strawberry-Almond Smoothie View Recipe Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.

12 of 34 Strawberry Margarita Snow Cones View Recipe These boozy snow cones make cocktail hour extra fun.

13 of 34 Strawberry Lemonade View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey This thirst-quenching strawberry lemonade is sweet and lemony and perfect for a hot day. Fresh strawberries add sweet, floral notes and a pretty pink hue.

14 of 34 Strawberry-Banana Smoothies View Recipe Jacob Fox This healthy strawberry banana smoothie gets creaminess, protein and staying power from yogurt and extra vitamin C from kiwi. Have it for a healthy breakfast or snack.

15 of 34 Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes View Recipe Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts.

16 of 34 Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken View Recipe In this healthy copycat of a takeout salad favorite we combine precooked (or leftover) chicken and poppy seed dressing with fresh greens, strawberries and goat cheese for an easy throw-together meal that's ready in 10 minutes.

17 of 34 Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas View Recipe These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.

18 of 34 Strawberry-Balsamic Arugula Salad View Recipe This fruity green salad with chicken offers an explosion of flavors in each bite. The taste of sweet strawberries, peppery arugula and tangy feta cheese is enhanced by the intense balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

19 of 34 Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts View Recipe Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.

20 of 34 Strawberry Fruit Salad View Recipe This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.

21 of 34 Strawberry Cobbler View Recipe In-season strawberries shine in this simple strawberry cobbler recipe. The biscuits on top are light and fluffy, with crispy tops and hint of sweetness. This strawberry cobbler creates the perfect amount of sauce for serving with vanilla ice cream.

22 of 34 Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie View Recipe Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

23 of 34 Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas View Recipe Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!

24 of 34 Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie View Recipe This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

25 of 34 Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars View Recipe The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level.

26 of 34 Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream View Recipe This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.

27 of 34 Strawberry-Banana Bread View Recipe Give classic banana bread a sweet twist with the addition of juicy strawberries. The combination of the fruits turns this simple quick bread into a bright, sweet breakfast bread, snack or dessert. For an extra-decadent treat, serve each slice with a scoop of sliced strawberries.

28 of 34 Strawberry Shortcake Cake View Recipe Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.

29 of 34 Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes View Recipe Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.

30 of 34 Baked Strawberry Custards View Recipe Sour cream gives this healthy baked custard recipe richness and tang. It's delicious with in-season strawberries, but feel free to substitute whatever berries you can get your hands on.

31 of 34 Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp View Recipe Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.

32 of 34 Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.

33 of 34 Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes View Recipe These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.