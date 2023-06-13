17 Healthy Lunch Salads You Can Make In 15 Minutes or Less

Eating your fruits and veggies could not be easier with these healthy lunch salads. These salad recipes are made with bright, fresh and nutritious ingredients like blueberries, pears, spinach and kale. Plus, you can make each of these tasty salads in 15 minutes or less. Recipes like our Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna and our Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad are healthy, flavorful and ready in record time.

01 of 17 Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta View Recipe Kelsey Hansen This quick and easy chopped salad is inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, including chickpeas, cucumber and feta. A garlicky oil and vinegar dressing brings everything together.

02 of 17 Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad View Recipe This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead.

03 of 17 Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad View Recipe This vegan mason jar salad is easy to pack up and take for lunch. Layering the creamy cashew sauce into the bottom of the jar ensures that your big, bold power salad won't become wilted by the time you're ready to eat.

04 of 17 White Bean & Veggie Salad View Recipe This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

05 of 17 Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad View Recipe This pear and gorgonzola salad celebrates fall with its beautiful colors. The light and refreshing vinaigrette offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and the sweetness from the raisins and pears.

06 of 17 Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad View Recipe A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.

07 of 17 Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This kale, quinoa and apple salad is perfect for fall. Fresh apples bring crisp autumn flavor, and the kale breaks down when it's massaged with the dressing. Nuts, fennel and quinoa add more layers of texture, while blue cheese lends a savory note.

08 of 17 Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple View Recipe This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

09 of 17 Tuna Salad with Egg View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis This simple tuna salad with egg has a clean and balanced flavor. The capers and lemon bring acidity to help everything come together and chopped arugula adds a peppery kick. Enjoy it with greens or on a slice of your favorite whole-grain bread.

10 of 17 Green Salad with Edamame & Beets View Recipe Katie Webster This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.

11 of 17 Avocado Tuna Salad View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless Jazz up a can of tuna with this easy avocado tuna salad recipe. Silky avocado adds creaminess that's cut with a hit of acidity from lemon and a briny punch from feta cheese. Romaine hearts and cucumber offer refreshing crunch.

12 of 17 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna View Recipe This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

13 of 17 Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing View Recipe This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.

14 of 17 Avocado Chicken Salad View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This avocado chicken salad is herbaceous, bright and creamy. The blend of cilantro, dill and chives pairs nicely with fresh avocado. Enjoy this easy chicken salad over lettuce, on crackers or in a wrap.

15 of 17 Green Goddess Salad View Recipe This gorgeous green goddess salad combines fresh shrimp, cucumber, artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes with homemade dressing.

16 of 17 Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Dinner doesn't get any easier than this five-ingredient salad. And it's bursting with Super Bowl Sunday potential.