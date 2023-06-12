13 Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help Reduce Inflammation

A real breakfast of champions is a heart-healthy one. Each of these recipes meet our heart-healthy nutrition parameters by being low in sodium and saturated fat to help you align with your goals. Plus, they're packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients like fruits, vegetables and healthy fats to help reduce symptoms of inflammation like joint pain, digestive issues and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries and our Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl will help you start your day refreshed, energized and satisfied.

01 of 13 Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles View Recipe These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

02 of 13 Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

03 of 13 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

04 of 13 Really Green Smoothie View Recipe The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

05 of 13 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

06 of 13 Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt View Recipe Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt; heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid—also known as whey—to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.

07 of 13 Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla View Recipe Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.

08 of 13 Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg View Recipe In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

09 of 13 Scrambled Eggs with Sausage View Recipe Start your day off right with these scrambled eggs. This recipe includes eggs, turkey sausage, and cheese; packing 14 grams of protein per serving. Quick and easy to make, this is the perfect breakfast solution.

10 of 13 Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe Alexander Shytsman This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.

11 of 13 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

12 of 13 Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal View Recipe Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.