30 Days of 5-Minute Smoothie Recipes

This month, enjoy a quick smoothie every single day. These healthy and delicious smoothies only take five minutes to make, so they're especially easy choices for breakfast or a midday snack. Recipes like our Blackberry Smoothie and Mango-Passion Fruit Smoothie are refreshing, nutritious and tasty.

01 of 30 The Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie I Can't Stop Making View Recipe Jordan Provost This mango green smoothie gets bright tart flavor from frozen passion fruit, and inflammation-fighting benefits from fresh kale. Dates add natural sweetness without added sugar. While cilantro may not be a typical smoothie ingredient, we love the herbal notes it adds to this smoothie. Feel free to leave it out if that's not your thing—it's just as delicious without.

02 of 30 Blackberry Smoothie View Recipe Fred Hardy This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.

03 of 30 Mango-Passion Fruit Smoothie View Recipe Tangy passion fruit pairs well with mango in this tropical-flavored smoothie.

04 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

05 of 30 Golden Milk Frappe View Recipe This frappe harnesses the flavor power of a turmeric spice mixture for a cool treat. The golden-milk spice mix is combined with kefir, coconut milk and honey before being whirred together for a frothy delight.

06 of 30 Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie View Recipe Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair. Try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe

07 of 30 Really Green Smoothie View Recipe The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

08 of 30 Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie View Recipe Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

09 of 30 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

10 of 30 Pineapple Green Smoothie View Recipe Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

11 of 30 Berry-Kefir Smoothie View Recipe Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

12 of 30 Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie View Recipe A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

13 of 30 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie View Recipe This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

14 of 30 Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie View Recipe This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

15 of 30 Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.

16 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

17 of 30 Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie View Recipe This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

18 of 30 Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies View Recipe Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

19 of 30 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie View Recipe Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.

20 of 30 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

21 of 30 Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie View Recipe Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.

22 of 30 Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie View Recipe Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

23 of 30 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

24 of 30 Pumpkin Pie Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.

25 of 30 Mango Raspberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

26 of 30 Watermelon-Mango Smoothie View Recipe This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.

27 of 30 Berry & Flax Smoothie View Recipe For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.

28 of 30 Strawberry Peach Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.

29 of 30 Coconut Blueberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.