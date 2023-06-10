15 One-Pot Vegetarian Dinners for Summer

A vegetarian dinner that's super easy to make? Yes, please! You only need one pot or pan to whip up one of these meatless mains, making them easy cooking choices for a hot summer's day. Plus, these dinners highlight the flavors of the season, starring summer produce like bell peppers, leafy greens, tomatoes and zucchini. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza and Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry are healthy and delicious dishes for your summer dinner table.

01 of 15 Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer Fresh zucchini and lemon slices top this sheet-pan pizza. Whole lemon slices add bright flavor from the skin and rind as well as acidity from the flesh. Feta and fresh mozzarella cheese add a savory note and add balance to the rest of the flavors.

02 of 15 Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble View Recipe Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.

03 of 15 Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles View Recipe For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.

04 of 15 Mexican Skillet Quinoa View Recipe Spice-laced quinoa, beans and sweet potato give this one-pan vegetarian meal its substantial and hearty feel. While the dish is simmering, put together a crisp side salad or simply chop up some avocado for an easy and complete 30-minute meal.

05 of 15 Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Tofu with Carrots & Broccoli View Recipe Photographer: Will Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf With just one sheet pan and 35 minutes, you can get a flavorful vegetarian dinner on the table. The carrots get a head start in the oven to ensure they are cooked through, while a drizzle of teriyaki sauce at the end ties everything together. Serve with brown rice, if desired.

06 of 15 Chickpea & Potato Hash View Recipe The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.

07 of 15 Slow-Cooker Quinoa Salad with Arugula & Feta View Recipe Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add texture and flavor to this Mediterranean diet recipe.

08 of 15 Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry View Recipe To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.

09 of 15 Baked Tomato & Feta Pasta View Recipe Jason Donnelly Tomatoes and briny feta cheese form the base of the sauce that coats the pasta in this easy one-pan meal. Enjoy on its own as a vegetarian dinner or top with grilled chicken for some extra protein.

10 of 15 Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza View Recipe This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

11 of 15 Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach View Recipe Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.

12 of 15 Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce View Recipe A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.

13 of 15 One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta View Recipe This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

14 of 15 Sheet-Pan Ratatouille View Recipe Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.