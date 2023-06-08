30 Low-Carb Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation

These low-carb snack recipes are the perfect late morning or afternoon pick-me-ups. With a focus on flavorful ingredients like nuts, berries and avocados , these snacks not only keep you full and satisfied but also work to combat troublesome inflammation. Pesky symptoms of inflammation can range from forgetfulness and joint pain to higher blood pressure, and these snacks can help make reducing it a delicious endeavor. Plus, each recipe meets our low-carb nutrition parameters with only 14 grams or fewer per serving to help you meet your nutrition goals. Recipes like our Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins and our Savory Date & Pistachio Bites are sure to become tasty additions to your snacking routine.

01 of 30 Garlic Hummus View Recipe This garlic hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away!

02 of 30 Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark View Recipe Jason Donnelly A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.

03 of 30 Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins View Recipe Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.

04 of 30 Almost Chipotle's Guacamole View Recipe Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

05 of 30 Savory Date & Pistachio Bites View Recipe A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.

06 of 30 Peanut Butter-S'mores Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Make a mess-free version of s'mores by using the classic chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers as a topping for frozen Greek yogurt. Add a swirl of peanut butter and you'll have a frozen snack or dessert that kids and adults will love.

07 of 30 Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

08 of 30 Traditional Greek Tahini Dip View Recipe Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.

09 of 30 Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls View Recipe This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.

10 of 30 Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches View Recipe Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

11 of 30 Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds View Recipe This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

12 of 30 Beet Chips View Recipe Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!

13 of 30 Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls View Recipe Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.

14 of 30 Roasted Beet Hummus View Recipe This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

15 of 30 Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips View Recipe Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.

16 of 30 Tuna Salad Spread View Recipe This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

17 of 30 Avocado & Salsa Cracker View Recipe Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.

18 of 30 Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas View Recipe Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.

19 of 30 Yogurt with Beets (Borani Chogondar) View Recipe Borani, a Middle Eastern yogurt dip, can be made with anything from spinach to eggplant to carrots. This recipe gets its shockingly pink color from grated beets. Make it ahead--the longer it sits, the better it tastes. Read more about this recipe.

20 of 30 Super-Seed Snack Bars View Recipe Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.

21 of 30 Curried Cashews View Recipe These curried cashews are impossibly addictive--every time we made them in the Test Kitchen they disappeared in a flash. If you use salted cashews, omit the added salt.

22 of 30 Yogurt with Blueberries View Recipe Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.

23 of 30 Fruit Energy Balls View Recipe Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.

24 of 30 Avocado Hummus View Recipe This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

25 of 30 Banana Energy Bites View Recipe Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.

26 of 30 Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls View Recipe Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.

27 of 30 Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites View Recipe These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.

28 of 30 Lemon-Parm Popcorn View Recipe Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.

29 of 30 Greek Yogurt with Strawberries View Recipe Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.